DEV Information Technology Reports Q2 FY27 Total Income of Rs. 63.07 Cr, Up 28 Percent YoY; H1 FY27 Total Income Reaches Rs. 107.72 Cr, Up 16 Percent YoY

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 14: Dev Information Technology Limited (DEV IT), (NSE – DEVIT, BSE – 543462 | INE060X01034), a global IT services company offering Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services has reported its Unaudited financials for Q2 FY27.

Key Financial Highlights

Q2 FY27 Key Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹63.07 Cr

EBITDA of ₹5.21 Cr

EBITDA Margin of 8.26%

Net Profit of ₹2.96 Cr

Net Profit Margin of 4.34%

EPS of ₹0.53

H1 FY27 Key Financial Highlights

Total Income of ₹107.72 Cr

EBITDA of ₹9.19 Cr

EBITDA Margin of 8.53%

Net Profit of ₹5.03 Cr

Net Profit Margin of 4.50%

EPS of ₹0.89

Commenting on the Financial Performance Mr. Pranav Pandya, Chairman, Dev Information Technology Limited, said: “Q2 FY27 was a quarter of strong growth for DEV IT. Consolidated revenue from operations grew 29.1% year-on-year to ₹62.63 Crore, up 41.9% sequentially. EBITDA increased 36.5% to ₹5.21 Crore, with margins improving by 50 basis points to 8.26%. Profit before exceptional items and tax nearly doubled to ₹4.24 Crore. For H1 FY27, revenue grew 16.7% to ₹106.76 Crore, while EBITDA rose 17.2% to ₹9.19 Crore. Despite cautious global IT spending, our underlying operating performance strengthened. Profit comparisons reflect a one-time exceptional gain recorded in Q2 FY26. We continue to strengthen our capabilities across digital transformation, enterprise applications and managed IT services while expanding our presence across government and enterprise clients. Our focus remains on enhancing service offerings, building long-term client relationships and leveraging emerging technologies to capture new business opportunities. During the quarter, we also onboarded a strategic investor in our subsidiary, Dhyey Consulting Services, strengthening our Microsoft Dynamics and Power Platform capabilities for global expansion. Looking ahead, we remain focused on converting our strong order pipeline into revenue, improving profitability through operating efficiencies and AI-led delivery, and expanding our presence in AI, cybersecurity, cloud and international markets, particularly North America. With a diversified client base and healthy pipeline, we are confident of sustaining growth momentum through H2 FY27 and creating long-term shareholder value.”

About Dev Information Technology Limited

Dev Information Technology Limited (DEV IT), founded in 1997, listed on NSE & BSE, and certified to ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 9001 & CMMI Level 5, has evolved from a small-scale business automation software solutions provider into a global IT services powerhouse. Over the years, the company has empowered businesses worldwide with a blend of information technology, innovation, and digital transformation. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, with offices across India and Canada, the company emphasises continuous innovation, quality, streamlined processes, and technological prowess. The company’s people- and client-centric approach involves collaborating with clients globally to understand their specific goals and to empower them to achieve their business objectives.

The company offers a comprehensive end-to-end range of services, including Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, Managed IT Services, and Application Development. The company’s products comprise Talligence, an accounting data analytics platform, and ByteSigner, a digital signing solution.

With its foundation in one of India’s fastest-growing metros, the company has continuously evolved to meet the dynamic demands of the IT industry. The leadership, comprising experienced professionals, drives the company towards achieving its vision of empowering businesses worldwide through cutting-edge technology solutions. The company’s steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and client satisfaction underpins its growth and success in the IT services sector.

In conclusion, the company remains dedicated to driving digital transformation and delivering unparalleled value to its clients. As the company moves forward, it continues to embrace new challenges and opportunities, solidifying its position as a leader in the IT services sector. www.devitpl.com

In Consolidated FY26, the company reported Total Income of ₹193.50, EBITDA of ₹7.23 and Net Profit of ₹75.60.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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