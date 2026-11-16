DEV Information Technology Secures Two Government Orders Worth Rs 17.08 Cr from Vadodara Municipal Corporation & Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 16: Dev Information Technology Limited (DEV IT), (NSE – DEVIT, BSE – 543462 | INE060X01034), a global IT services company offering Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, has secured two work orders from Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) and Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRCL), with a combined value of approximately ₹17.08 Cr.

Key Order Highlights

Vadodara Municipal Corporation | Approximately ₹15.50 Cr

Work order to provide IT consulting services across multiple technology domains, including project management and staff augmentation.

The engagement will support VMC’s initiatives in application development, cybersecurity, database management, Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and emerging technologies.

The Company will deploy qualified IT consulting professionals to support VMC’s technology requirements over an approximately three-year engagement.

Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited | Approximately ₹1.58 Cr

Work order for the Autodesk Forma Model Management Bundle and Forma Build Cloud, including implementation guidance, training and support.

The solution will strengthen GMRCL’s digital construction and Building Information Modelling (BIM) capabilities through centralized model management, improved collaboration and more effective construction workflows.

The fixed-cost order is expected to be executed over approximately six months.

Together, these orders reinforce DEV IT’s presence in government and public-sector technology engagements, spanning specialized IT consulting, digital construction and infrastructure-focused technology solutions.

Commenting on the new orders, Mr. Pranav Pandya, Chairman, Dev Information Technology Limited, said: “These two work orders represent further progress in expanding DEV IT’s engagement with government and public-sector organizations. The Vadodara Municipal Corporation assignment highlights our ability to provide skilled IT consulting teams across critical technology areas, while the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation order adds to our work in digital construction and model management solutions. We see growing opportunities to support public-sector organizations as they modernize technology systems and infrastructure project workflows. Our focus is on delivering these assignments effectively, strengthening long-term client relationships and building on our capabilities across digital transformation, cybersecurity and enterprise technology services.”

About Dev Information Technology Limited

Dev Information Technology Limited (DEV IT), founded in 1997, listed on NSE & BSE, and certified to ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 9001 & CMMI Level 5, has evolved from a small-scale business automation software solutions provider into a global IT services powerhouse. Over the years, the company has empowered businesses worldwide with a blend of information technology, innovation, and digital transformation. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, with offices across India and Canada, the company emphasises continuous innovation, quality, streamlined processes, and technological prowess. The company’s people- and client-centric approach involves collaborating with clients globally to understand their specific goals and to empower them to achieve their business objectives.

The company offers a comprehensive end-to-end range of services, including Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, Managed IT Services, and Application Development. The company’s products comprise Talligence, an accounting data analytics platform, and ByteSigner, a digital signing solution.

With its foundation in one of India’s fastest-growing metros, the company has continuously evolved to meet the dynamic demands of the IT industry. The leadership, comprising experienced professionals, drives the company towards achieving its vision of empowering businesses worldwide through cutting-edge technology solutions. The company’s steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and client satisfaction underpins its growth and success in the IT services sector.

In conclusion, the company remains dedicated to driving digital transformation and delivering unparalleled value to its clients. As the company moves forward, it continues to embrace new challenges and opportunities, solidifying its position as a leader in the IT services sector. www.devitpl.com

In Consolidated FY26, the company reported Total Income of ₹193.50, EBITDA of ₹7.23 and Net Profit of ₹75.60.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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