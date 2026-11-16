LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > DEV Information Technology Secures Two Government Orders Worth Rs 17.08 Cr from Vadodara Municipal Corporation & Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

DEV Information Technology Secures Two Government Orders Worth Rs 17.08 Cr from Vadodara Municipal Corporation & Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

DEV Information Technology Secures Two Government Orders Worth Rs 17.08 Cr from Vadodara Municipal Corporation & Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-11-16 12:20 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 16: Dev Information Technology Limited (DEV IT), (NSE – DEVIT, BSE – 543462 | INE060X01034), a global IT services company offering Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, and Managed IT Services, has secured two work orders from Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) and Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRCL), with a combined value of approximately ₹17.08 Cr.

You Might Be Interested In

Key Order Highlights

Vadodara Municipal Corporation | Approximately 15.50 Cr

  • Work order to provide IT consulting services across multiple technology domains, including project management and staff augmentation.
  • The engagement will support VMC’s initiatives in application development, cybersecurity, database management, Geographic Information Systems (GIS) and emerging technologies.
  • The Company will deploy qualified IT consulting professionals to support VMC’s technology requirements over an approximately three-year engagement.

Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited | Approximately 1.58 Cr

  • Work order for the Autodesk Forma Model Management Bundle and Forma Build Cloud, including implementation guidance, training and support.
  • The solution will strengthen GMRCL’s digital construction and Building Information Modelling (BIM) capabilities through centralized model management, improved collaboration and more effective construction workflows.
  • The fixed-cost order is expected to be executed over approximately six months.

Together, these orders reinforce DEV IT’s presence in government and public-sector technology engagements, spanning specialized IT consulting, digital construction and infrastructure-focused technology solutions.

Commenting on the new orders, Mr. Pranav Pandya, Chairman, Dev Information Technology Limited, said: “These two work orders represent further progress in expanding DEV IT’s engagement with government and public-sector organizations. The Vadodara Municipal Corporation assignment highlights our ability to provide skilled IT consulting teams across critical technology areas, while the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation order adds to our work in digital construction and model management solutions.   We see growing opportunities to support public-sector organizations as they modernize technology systems and infrastructure project workflows. Our focus is on delivering these assignments effectively, strengthening long-term client relationships and building on our capabilities across digital transformation, cybersecurity and enterprise technology services.”

About Dev Information Technology Limited

Dev Information Technology Limited (DEV IT), founded in 1997, listed on NSE & BSE, and certified to ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO 9001 & CMMI Level 5, has evolved from a small-scale business automation software solutions provider into a global IT services powerhouse. Over the years, the company has empowered businesses worldwide with a blend of information technology, innovation, and digital transformation. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, with offices across India and Canada, the company emphasises continuous innovation, quality, streamlined processes, and technological prowess. The company’s people- and client-centric approach involves collaborating with clients globally to understand their specific goals and to empower them to achieve their business objectives.

The company offers a comprehensive end-to-end range of services, including Cloud Services, Digital Transformation, Enterprise Applications, Managed IT Services, and Application Development. The company’s products comprise Talligence, an accounting data analytics platform, and ByteSigner, a digital signing solution.

With its foundation in one of India’s fastest-growing metros, the company has continuously evolved to meet the dynamic demands of the IT industry. The leadership, comprising experienced professionals, drives the company towards achieving its vision of empowering businesses worldwide through cutting-edge technology solutions. The company’s steadfast commitment to innovation, quality, and client satisfaction underpins its growth and success in the IT services sector.

In conclusion, the company remains dedicated to driving digital transformation and delivering unparalleled value to its clients. As the company moves forward, it continues to embrace new challenges and opportunities, solidifying its position as a leader in the IT services sector. www.devitpl.com

In Consolidated FY26, the company reported Total Income of ₹193.50, EBITDA of ₹7.23 and Net Profit of ₹75.60.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

DEV Information Technology Secures Two Government Orders Worth Rs 17.08 Cr from Vadodara Municipal Corporation & Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Master Capital Services Limited Raises Rs 75 Cr through Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures

Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (SHETHJI) Achieves 84% of FY26 Full-Year Net Profit in H1 FY27; PAT Rises 90% HoH and 51% YoY

World Diabetes Day: Making Smarter Snacking Choices with American Pistachios

World Diabetes Day: Understanding the Role of Nutrition in Blood Sugar Management and the Benefits of American Pistachios

Maiden Forgings Limited Delivers Stellar H1 FY27: Total Income Soars 24.86% to Rs 139.04 Cr; EBITDA Surges 110.81%, Net Profit Jumps 233.12%

LATEST NEWS

DEV Information Technology Secures Two Government Orders Worth Rs 17.08 Cr from Vadodara Municipal Corporation & Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

Watch Video: Men On Motorcycle Follow Lion In Gujarat, Forest Department Takes Action Against 3 Staffers

Watch Video: Two Women Come To Avenge Father And Brother, Vandalise Dosa Shop Where They Were Assaulted, Throw Food On Road – What Happened?

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Selfie Nahi, Lip Kiss Do’: Thai YouTuber Faces Disgusting Harassment During Udaipur Livestream

Used VPN And Zangi App To Contact Pakistan-Based JeM Handler? J&K High Court Quashes Driver’s Detention Over Lack Of Evidence

She Went Home To Celebrate Diwali With Her Little Daughter, But Never Returned Alive; 35-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Forest, Murder Suspected

Maiden Forgings Limited Delivers Stellar H1 FY27: Total Income Soars 24.86% to Rs 139.04 Cr; EBITDA Surges 110.81%, Net Profit Jumps 233.12%

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited Reports 17.18% Growth in EBITDA and 33.87% Growth in PAT

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 19% to Rs 300.79 Crore; Net Profit Stands at Rs 9.93 Crore

Watch Video: Four Women Assault Mother And Her Child Who Were In Car In Raipur; Father Comes To Rescue Scared Child – What Happened Next?

DEV Information Technology Secures Two Government Orders Worth Rs 17.08 Cr from Vadodara Municipal Corporation & Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

DEV Information Technology Secures Two Government Orders Worth Rs 17.08 Cr from Vadodara Municipal Corporation & Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

DEV Information Technology Secures Two Government Orders Worth Rs 17.08 Cr from Vadodara Municipal Corporation & Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation
DEV Information Technology Secures Two Government Orders Worth Rs 17.08 Cr from Vadodara Municipal Corporation & Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation
DEV Information Technology Secures Two Government Orders Worth Rs 17.08 Cr from Vadodara Municipal Corporation & Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation
DEV Information Technology Secures Two Government Orders Worth Rs 17.08 Cr from Vadodara Municipal Corporation & Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation
DEV Information Technology Secures Two Government Orders Worth Rs 17.08 Cr from Vadodara Municipal Corporation & Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

QUICK LINKS