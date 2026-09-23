Dibber India and MEPSC Sign Landmark Agreement to Launch ‘Dibber International Educator Training Program’ Under Skill India

New Delhi [India], September 23: India is at the threshold of a new era in early childhood education. The National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for the Foundational Stage are reshaping the way India approaches the earliest and most formative years of a child’s life putting play, exploration, experience and developmentally appropriate learning at the heart of education.

A new vision for how children learn demands new outlook for the educators who shape that learning.

The next leap in India’s early childhood education will depend not only on what is taught to the young minds, but on how the Educators inspire the first question from these young minds, nurture their curiosity and shape their earliest experiences of learning to lead the lifelong learning journey. This calls for a new generation of educators professionally prepared, classroom-ready, confident and future-ready who can move beyond knowing about child development to knowing how to bring it to life through meaningful experiences, purposeful interactions, play, exploration and responsive teaching.

“A well-prepared early childhood educator is not defined only by what they know, but by how thoughtfully they apply that knowledge in the classroom, says Deepa Pillai, Head of Academics, Dibber India. Through DIETP, our collaboration with MEPSC allows us to bring together strong foundations in early childhood education with structured skill development and practical application. We want educators to leave the programme not simply with a qualification, but with the confidence, professional judgement and reflective mindset to keep learning, adapting and growing throughout their careers.”

Because transforming early childhood education begins with transforming the educator.

DIBBER Global leadership convenes in India to unveil an early childhood education training program bringing Global Early Years Expertise to Educator Preparation, featuring internships and a futuristic advance curriculum.

Marking a major leap forward for early childhood education in India, Dibber India and the Management & Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC) today officially formalized their partnership to roll out the “Dibber International Educator Training Program” under the aegis of the Government of India’s Skill India mission. The program was launched in the presence of Dibber Group Founders Hans Jacob Sundby and Randi Lauvland Sundby, Chief Pedagogy and Quality Officer Trude Moen Sydtangen, the Country Head of Dibber Norway, Adam Därnemyr, Sweden, Johannes Stiigh and Anu-Elina Hintsa, Finland, Lagnajit Mohanty, CEO of Dibber India, and Col. Anil Kumar Pokhriyal (Retd.) Chief Executive Officer of MEPSC.

The ceremony brought together international and domestic leadership in education and workforce development. The program brings together Dibber’s early childhood expertise and practical industry experience with MEPSC’s expertise in structuring India’s skill development ecosystem. Drawing on more than 40 years of Dibber’s global experience in early childhood education, participants would gain exposure to international perspectives through selected sessions led by Dibber’s global team, alongside industry expert-led workshops and practical classroom experience.

The program connects learning with practice, enabling participants to develop the knowledge, competencies and professional capabilities required to work effectively in preschool and daycare settings.

The newly unveiled program directly addresses the country’s surging demand for certified, high-calibre early years educators.

Key pillars of the training model inaugurated today include:

Future-Ready Learning & AI Integration: Practical training on utilizing artificial intelligence to streamline classroom administration, including planning documentation, communication, creative learning, and personalized learning paths.

Practical training on utilizing artificial intelligence to streamline classroom administration, including planning documentation, communication, creative learning, and personalized learning paths. Leadership & Professional Development: Dedicated instruction on classroom management, institutional leadership, and effective stakeholder communication.

Dedicated instruction on classroom management, institutional leadership, and effective stakeholder communication. Theory Combined with Practical Internships: Direct access to real classroom environments through structured internships alongside academic coursework.

Direct access to real classroom environments through structured internships alongside academic coursework. Earn-While-You-Learn Financial Support: Opportunities for enrolled candidates to receive stipends during their training tenure to drive equal opportunity access.

Opportunities for enrolled candidates to receive stipends during their training tenure to drive equal opportunity access. Industry-Recognised Certification – Certification of NSQF Level 4 by MEPSC is aligned with Skill India workforce standards for preschool educators across early years settings

– Certification of NSQF Level 4 by MEPSC is aligned with Skill India workforce standards for preschool educators across early years settings Fostering Women’s Employability and Skilling –Central to the program’s mandate is economic enablement and women empowerment. The initiative creates direct, high-value employment avenues, transforming early childhood care and education into a professionalized career ecosystem for women entering or returning to the workforce.

Dibber Group Founder Hans Jacob Sundby said “The quality of education begins with the quality of the people who inspire children every day. By investing in our educators, we are investing in the future of every child. Through DIETP, we want to empower teachers with the knowledge, confidence and values to reach as many children as possible and create lasting difference in young lives.”

“Today marks a transformative milestone for early childhood education in India,” said Lagnajit Mohanty, CEO of Dibber India. “Signing this agreement with MEPSC under Skill India ecosystem is an important step towards strengthening the professional capabilities of the early childhood workforce and bringing well-prepared educators into Indian classrooms. Equipping aspiring educators with AI capabilities, leadership skills, hands-on internships, and stipend support ensures that we are building a cadre of confident professionals who can deliver world-class learning to our children.”

Speaking on the occasion, Col. Anil Kumar Pokhriyal, CEO, MEPSC said “The early years of a child’s life are foundational. What children experience during these formative years influences their cognitive, emotional, social and physical development. Therefore, the quality of early childhood education depends not only on infrastructure, but equally on the competence, professionalism and continuous development of the educators. This collaboration would cement the need of new-age skills amongst the Pre-School Educators”

Other dignitaries present during the signing of the MoU included Mr. Santosh Kumar Saha, AVP, MEPSC, Ms. Deepa Pillai, Head of Academics, Dibber India.

About Dibber

Founded in Norway by educators Hans Jacob Sundby and Randi Sundby, Dibber is Europe’s leading preschool provider, serving over 40,000 children across Scandinavia, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Rooted in Nordic values, Dibber’s mission is to make every child feel valuable through compassionate, evidence-based early learning frameworks.

About MEPSC

Management & Entrepreneurship and Professional Skills Council (MEPSC) is an industry-led, non-profit sector skill council operating under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to standardise competencies, enhance skills development, and drive sustainable employment across India. MEPSC is an Awarding Body recognized by the National Council for Vocational Education & Training (NCVET), the Skills regulator in India.