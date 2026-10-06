Divya Raas Navratri 2026 Returns to Mumbai with 10 Days of Music, Garba and Celebration

Rudra-Akshar Entertainments & Holidays and Eventree, with Sankalp Entertainment in partnership with Hardyboyz Partyking, bring a new-age Navratri experience to Inorbit, Malad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6: Mumbai is set to celebrate ten days of music, Garba, Dandiya and festive spirit as Divya Raas Navratri 2026 returns for its second edition from 11th to 20th October 2026 at Inorbit, Malad

Presented by Campa, the second edition is driven by Rudra-Akshar Entertainments & Holidays and Eventree, and curated by Sankalp Entertainment in partnership with Hardyboyz Partyking, bringing together established Navratri expertise with a fresh, contemporary approach to the festival experience.

A major attraction this year will be popular singer duo PreetyPinky, known for their powerful vocals and energetic live performances. They will bring their signature musical energy to the ten-day celebration, adding to the festive atmosphere on the Garba and Dandiya floor.

Speaking about their association with the festival, PreetyPinky said, “Navratri has always been very close to our hearts, and there is something truly special about celebrating it through music, dance and togetherness. We are thrilled to be associated with Divya Raas Navratri 2026 and look forward to making these 10 days at Inorbit, Malad, full of energy, joy and, of course, lots of Garba”

Continuing the Season 1 Partnership

Hardyboyz Partyking, led by Varun Barot and Rutika Malviya, continues its association with Divya Raas from Season 1, building on the successful show and audience response of last year. Their continued partnership brings the experience of the first edition into the second season and plays an important role in taking the property forward.

This year, the association expands with Sankalp Entertainment in partnership with Hardyboyz Partyking coming on board to curate the overall festival experience. Mr. Devendra Joshi, Founder of Sankalp Falguni Dandiya, brings his extensive experience in the Navratri and Dandiya space to the property.

Speaking about the association, Mr. Devendra Joshi said, “The audience today is new and young, and we understand the pulse of this generation through our many years of experience. Therefore, we believe it is important to put the next generation at the forefront and give them the opportunity to lead and curate the festival. Divya Raas gives us the opportunity to bring experience and new energy together”

The festival is supported by a strong organising committee comprising Jitendra Motwani, Nitin Nayak, Shalini Gupta, CA Ashish Bakliwal and Shivshankar Agrawal.

The management team behind the celebration is led by Sagar Bhatia and Ashish Ghelani, in partnership with Varun Barot, Rutika Malviya and Suhas Shahane.

Sagar Bhatia and Ashish Ghelani said, “Navratri is an emotion that brings people together through music, dance and devotion. With Divya Raas, our aim is to create a celebration that stays rooted in the spirit of Navratri while offering audiences an exciting and memorable experience. We are delighted to bring this 10-day celebration to Inorbit, Malad, and look forward to welcoming Mumbai to celebrate with us”

With Rudra-Akshar Entertainments & Holidays and Eventree driving the Divya Raas property, Campa as the presenting partner, and Sankalp Entertainment in partnership with Hardyboyz Partyking curating the experience, Divya Raas Navratri 2026 aims to bring together music, Garba, Dandiya and community celebration for Mumbai’s festive audience.

Divya Raas Navratri 2026 will be held from 11th to 20th October 2026 at Inorbit, Malad, Mumbai

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