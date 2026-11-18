Prithvi Samrat Sengupta, a 19-year-old Indian powerlifter with Down syndrome, has won gold in Istanbul following his triumphant return to competition after major surgery. The powerlifter is now aiming to compete at the 2027 Special Olympics World Summer Games.

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 18: Indian powerlifter Prithvi Samrat Sengupta from Dehradun has won gold for India at the 2026 IPF World Special Olympics Classic Powerlifting Championships in Istanbul, Türkiye. In the Special Olympics 66kg category, Prithvi won the gold medal after achieving a total score of 287.5kg (Squat 110kg, Bench Press 67.5kg, Deadlift 110kg).

However, what makes the win so impressive is that Prithvi had recently undergone major surgery and only had three to four months to recover and build up his strength ahead of the competition. Despite this, he has successfully made a triumphant return to competition.

Prithvi has been making a name for himself in competitive powerlifting, having competed at numerous national and international championships representing India. This latest win is yet another milestone in his journey so far.

“I am very happy to win the gold medal for India. I worked very hard with my coaches every day because I wanted to win. Coming back after my injury was not easy, but I never wanted to give up.”

To get ready for the competition, Prithvi trained extremely hard. He trained six days a week for over three hours. His training was designed by lead coach, Aman Rai Vohra. Coach Sanket Arekar from Mumbai has been coaching Prithvi every day. Aman Rai Vohra travelled with him to Istanbul.

Prithvi Samrat Sengupta with his coach, Aman Rai Vohra, at the 2026 IPF World Special Olympics Classic Powerlifting Championships in Istanbul, Türkiye, where he secured gold in the 66 kg category.

This gold medal is the result of months of hard work by Prithvi and his family. His mother, Niyateey Shah, explained that when Prithvi had his injury, she was unsure if he would make a full recovery. However, throughout his training, he remained focused and hardly ever complained about the amount of time he was training for. Seeing him return to the international stage was a proud moment.

Prithvi has been involved in many sports since he was younger. When growing up in Mumbai, he tried many different sports such as swimming, skating, football, badminton and running. His family always encouraged him to play sport. While doing this, Sanket Arekar noticed his natural strength and got him into powerlifting.

Prithvi has trained with the late Madhukar Darekar, who won nine times at the national level in powerlifting. He then moved on to training with Aman Rai Vohra. Prithvi began competing at district and state level in Mumbai and won gold medals at each level within six months of starting.

When moving to Uttarakhand, Prithvi needed to find the right training. His relationship with Aman Rai Vohra has helped him improve his technique and build his strength.

Throughout the years, Prithvi has won many medals, including gold at the 2023 Asian Powerlifting Championship in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. He continued his success in Asia in 2024 and won gold at the Commonwealth Classic and Equipped Powerlifting Championships in Sun City, South Africa. He was also awarded Best Lifter in the Sub-Junior category for under 66kg.

Prithvi has also won bronze at the 2024 IPF World Open Equipped Powerlifting Championships in Iceland. This latest gold medal adds to his growing list of achievements.

Outside of powerlifting, Prithvi loves to dance, listen to music, watch films and bake. He is very keen on baking and has received training. One of his dreams is to open his own bakery.

Prithvi has a huge goal to represent India at the 2027 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Santiago, Chile. His recent performance at the World Championships will help him reach this goal.

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