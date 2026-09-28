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Home > BL News > Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Presents Second Edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ to CM Mohan Yadav

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Presents Second Edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ to CM Mohan Yadav

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Presents Second Edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ to CM Mohan Yadav

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-28 20:11 IST

Senior homoeopathic physician Dr. A.K. Dwivedi presents the second edition of his book ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav during the Prominence Award-2026 ceremony.

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Indore: During the Prominence Award-2026 ceremony, senior homoeopathic physician Dr. A.K. Dwivedi presented a copy of the second edition of his book ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav.

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi is the Director of Advanced Homeo Health Centre & Homoeopathy Medical Research Pvt. Ltd., Indore. He has been working in the field of anemia, blood-related disorders and health education for three decades, along with undertaking public awareness initiatives. He is also known for his work in the field of homoeopathic management of pancytopenia occurring during or after cancer treatment.

On the occasion, Dr. Dwivedi briefed the Chief Minister about the contents of the book, which covers various aspects of anemia, aplastic anemia, sickle cell anemia and thalassemia, along with insights drawn from his long-standing clinical experience and public awareness activities.

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Presents Second Edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ to CM Mohan Yadav

For three decades, Dr. Dwivedi has been involved in anemia awareness, public health education and awareness regarding blood-related disorders. Through various awareness initiatives, efforts are being made to educate people about timely identification of anemia, hemoglobin testing, nutrition and the importance of seeking appropriate medical advice.

Dr. Dwivedi said that the book aims to promote greater understanding of anemia and blood-related disorders, highlight the importance of timely investigation and encourage health awareness and appropriate medical consultation.

The second edition further includes information on anemia along with aplastic anemia, sickle cell anemia and thalassemia, with the objective of making relevant health information accessible to a wider audience.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Presents Second Edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ to CM Mohan Yadav
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Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Presents Second Edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ to CM Mohan Yadav

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Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Presents Second Edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ to CM Mohan Yadav
Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Presents Second Edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ to CM Mohan Yadav
Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Presents Second Edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ to CM Mohan Yadav
Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Presents Second Edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ to CM Mohan Yadav
Dr. A.K. Dwivedi Presents Second Edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ to CM Mohan Yadav

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