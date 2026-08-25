Dr Care Hospitals Launches 100-Day Antibiotic Awareness Programme Across South India and North India

New Delhi [India], August 25: Dr Care Hospitals has launched a 100-Day Antibiotic Awareness Programme to educate the public about the responsible and appropriate use of antibiotics and the importance of avoiding unnecessary self-medication. The awareness campaign is being conducted from August 15 to November 14 as a social responsibility initiative aimed at reaching people across Telangana and Telugu-speaking communities.

The programme follows a 60-day survey conducted by doctors from Dr Care Hospitals across cities, towns, villages and rural communities in Telangana. The survey highlighted concerns regarding the widespread and often inappropriate use of medicines, particularly antibiotics, without adequate medical consultation.

Speaking at a media conference, Dr A. M. Reddy, Chairman, Dr Care Hospitals, said that antibiotics have an important role in treating bacterial infections when prescribed appropriately, but their indiscriminate or unnecessary use can create serious health concerns.

“Antibiotics should not be treated as routine medicines for every fever, cold, cough or minor illness. They should be used only when medically indicated and under the guidance of a qualified doctor,” he said.

Dr A. M. Reddy further stated that excessive antibiotic use can disturb the natural balance of beneficial microorganisms in the body, particularly in the gut, and may contribute to problems associated with digestion and overall health. He stressed the need for greater awareness among families, particularly parents, about the consequences of unnecessary medication.

Dr Gauri Shankar, Director – Dr Cancer Care, said that repeated and unnecessary use of medicines can expose the body to an avoidable chemical burden. He highlighted the importance of maintaining good gut health and following medically appropriate treatment rather than repeatedly using medicines for temporary relief.

He said that doctors and healthcare professionals need to encourage patients to understand the underlying causes of health problems and avoid unnecessary medication wherever it is not clinically required.

Dr Amaravathi, Director – Dr Skin, expressed concern over the easy availability of antibiotics in many towns and villages, where people may purchase and consume them directly without consulting a doctor.

She appealed to the public, particularly people in Telugu-speaking communities, to avoid self-medication and to take antibiotics only on the advice of a qualified medical professional. She also emphasized that doctors should prescribe antibiotics after carefully assessing whether they are genuinely required.

The campaign will focus on public awareness, responsible antibiotic use, prevention of self-medication and encouraging people to consult doctors before taking antibiotics. Through awareness activities, educational communication and community outreach, Dr Care Hospitals aims to encourage people to understand that antibiotics are not suitable for every illness.

The hospital emphasized that antibiotics are specifically intended to treat certain bacterial infections and that their unnecessary use can contribute to antimicrobial resistance, making some infections increasingly difficult to treat.

Dr Care Hospitals called upon families, schools, healthcare professionals, community organizations and the general public to actively participate in the 100-day campaign. The hospital also urged people not to demand antibiotics for conditions where they are not required and not to use leftover antibiotics from previous prescriptions.

The 100-Day Antibiotic Awareness Programme, running from August 15 to November 14, is intended to create a sustained conversation around responsible medicine use and encourage healthier practices across communities.

Dr Care Hospitals appealed to every citizen to take responsibility for protecting the health of present and future generations by using medicines responsibly, avoiding self-medication and seeking appropriate medical advice.

Dr Care Hospitals reiterated its commitment to strengthening public health awareness and promoting informed healthcare practices through continued community engagement and education.