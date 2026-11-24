New Delhi [India], November 23: Dr. Vikas Singhal, Founder and Director of Dr. Singhal Homeo Clinic and The Homeo Saga International Pvt. Ltd., is a Chandigarh-based homeopathic physician and healthcare entrepreneur with more than two decades of experience in managing chronic, autoimmune, infectious, and complex health conditions.

With a multidisciplinary understanding of homeopathy, microbiology, nutrition, and biological sciences, Dr. Singhal has developed a patient-centric approach that emphasizes individualized treatment, preventive healthcare, and long-term wellness. His clinical practice focuses on understanding each patient’s unique health profile and providing personalized guidance through treatment, lifestyle management, and dietary support.

Over the years, Dr. Singhal has also made significant contributions to homeopathic research, medical publishing, and professional education. His involvement in editorial responsibilities and associations with international professional organizations reflects his commitment to continuous learning and knowledge sharing. His affiliations include the Australian Homeopathic Association (AHA), Faculty of Homeopathy, and Liga Medicorum Homoeopathica Internationalis (LMHI).

A notable milestone in his professional journey was his participation in the 79th LMHI World Congress held in Mérida, Mexico. His case study on chronic osteomyelitis was accepted for an oral presentation at the international congress, offering an opportunity to share clinical observations and engage with healthcare professionals from different parts of the world. The event also provided a platform for professional exchange and discussions on evolving practices in homeopathic healthcare.

As the founder of Dr. Singhal Homeo Clinic and The Homeo Saga International Pvt. Ltd., he continues to work towards strengthening awareness of individualized and holistic healthcare. His approach integrates clinical consultation, lifestyle management, nutritional guidance, and patient education, with an emphasis on supporting overall well-being.

Through his clinical experience, research interests, publishing contributions, and international professional engagements, Dr. Vikas Singhal remains committed to advancing discussions around homeopathic practice and promoting a patient-focused healthcare approach. His journey reflects the importance of experience, continuous professional development, and collaboration in building a meaningful contribution to the healthcare sector.

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