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Home > BL News > Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD – Bright Outdoor Media Limited Marks Its Transition to NSE Main Board with IPO Listing and Bell-Ringing Ceremony

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD – Bright Outdoor Media Limited Marks Its Transition to NSE Main Board with IPO Listing and Bell-Ringing Ceremony

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD – Bright Outdoor Media Limited Marks Its Transition to NSE Main Board with IPO Listing and Bell-Ringing Ceremony

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-11-07 10:53 IST

The milestone marks a significant chapter in the company’s growth journey, transitioning from the BSE SME Platform to the Main Board of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Bright Outdoor Media Limited marked a significant milestone in its corporate journey with the listing of its shares on the Main Board of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), celebrated with a special bell-ringing ceremony at the exchange. The occasion commemorated the company’s transition from the BSE SME Platform to the NSE Main Board, reflecting its growth, expanding business presence and continued commitment to strengthening its position in the outdoor advertising industry.

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD – Bright Outdoor Media Limited Marks Its Transition to NSE Main Board with IPO Listing and Bell-Ringing Ceremony

The Event saw the presence of Ashish Shelar, Bhagyashree, Padmini Kolhapure, Poonam Dhillon, Shekhar Suman, Sanjay Upadhyay, Rajat Bedi, Manoj Joshi, Sana Sultan Khan & Many More.

Founded and led by Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bright Outdoor Media Limited, the company has established its presence in the outdoor advertising sector through its extensive media network and advertising solutions. The NSE listing marks another important milestone in its evolution and reflects the company’s aspirations for sustained growth and expansion.

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD – Bright Outdoor Media Limited Marks Its Transition to NSE Main Board with IPO Listing and Bell-Ringing Ceremony

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD, Bright Outdoor Media Limited, said, “This is an extremely proud and emotional moment for me and the entire Bright Outdoor Media family. Our journey from the BSE SME Platform to the NSE Main Board has been built on years of hard work, perseverance, trust and the unwavering support of our clients, partners, employees and investors. This milestone is not just an achievement for the company but a reflection of the belief that people have placed in us. I am grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey. The NSE listing opens up a new chapter for Bright Outdoor Media, and we look forward to scaling greater heights, exploring new opportunities and creating long-term value for our shareholders”

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD – Bright Outdoor Media Limited Marks Its Transition to NSE Main Board with IPO Listing and Bell-Ringing Ceremony
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Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD – Bright Outdoor Media Limited Marks Its Transition to NSE Main Board with IPO Listing and Bell-Ringing Ceremony

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Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD – Bright Outdoor Media Limited Marks Its Transition to NSE Main Board with IPO Listing and Bell-Ringing Ceremony

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Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD – Bright Outdoor Media Limited Marks Its Transition to NSE Main Board with IPO Listing and Bell-Ringing Ceremony
Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD – Bright Outdoor Media Limited Marks Its Transition to NSE Main Board with IPO Listing and Bell-Ringing Ceremony
Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD – Bright Outdoor Media Limited Marks Its Transition to NSE Main Board with IPO Listing and Bell-Ringing Ceremony
Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD – Bright Outdoor Media Limited Marks Its Transition to NSE Main Board with IPO Listing and Bell-Ringing Ceremony
Dr. Yogesh Lakhani, CMD – Bright Outdoor Media Limited Marks Its Transition to NSE Main Board with IPO Listing and Bell-Ringing Ceremony

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