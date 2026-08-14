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Home > BL News > Duroply Enters 70th Year with Strong Revenue Momentum, Reinforces Long-Term Growth Focus

Duroply Enters 70th Year with Strong Revenue Momentum, Reinforces Long-Term Growth Focus

Duroply Enters 70th Year with Strong Revenue Momentum, Reinforces Long-Term Growth Focus

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-08-14 20:37 IST

Company records 6.5% YoY revenue growth in Q1 FY27 despite challenging external environment

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 14: Duroply Industries Limited, one of India’s most experienced plywood manufacturers, has begun its 70th year with continued business momentum, recording revenue of ₹99.61 crore in the first quarter of FY27, registering a 6.5% year-on-year growth over ₹93.54 crore in Q1 FY26.

The performance comes against a challenging operating environment marked by heightened cost and supply-chain pressures, including the impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Despite these headwinds, Duroply maintained business stability and continued to focus on strengthening its long-term growth fundamentals.

The quarter is particularly significant for the company as Duroply enters its 70th year—a milestone that underscores its enduring presence in India’s plywood and interior solutions industry. Over seven decades, the company has built its reputation around quality, trust and innovation, supported by longstanding relationships with customers, channel partners, vendors and employees.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Akhilesh Chitlangia, Managing Director, Duroply, said, “This has been a special quarter for all of us at Duroply, as the Company proudly enters its 70th year. For seven decades, Duroply has stood for quality, trust and innovation, and this milestone belongs as much to our customers, channel partners, vendors and employees as it does to us.”

He added that the company remained focused on navigating near-term uncertainties while continuing to create value for stakeholders.

Duroply’s growth strategy continues to be anchored in product innovation, customer-centricity and differentiated propositions. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio spanning plywood, block boards, doors and decorative veneers, with product-led initiatives such as its Lifetime Guarantee on most of its product range and its 10-feet Duro Plus range.

As the company completing its seven decades, Duroply remains focused on building on its legacy while responding to evolving consumer expectations in the home and interior space. Its emphasis on durability, product innovation and customer education continues to underpin its approach to the market.

The 70-year milestone therefore marks not simply a celebration of longevity, but a renewed commitment to the principles that have shaped Duroply’s journey—quality, innovation, trust and long-term value creation.

www.duroply.in

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Duroply Enters 70th Year with Strong Revenue Momentum, Reinforces Long-Term Growth Focus
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Duroply Enters 70th Year with Strong Revenue Momentum, Reinforces Long-Term Growth Focus
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Duroply Enters 70th Year with Strong Revenue Momentum, Reinforces Long-Term Growth Focus
Duroply Enters 70th Year with Strong Revenue Momentum, Reinforces Long-Term Growth Focus

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