Elitecon International secures exclusive all-India rights for Thailand’s Star Herb Pharma brands — PRIKKA, Fiberr, Star Cafe’ and Starella — taking the Group into packaged beverages and wellness

Sole and exclusive right to import, market, distribute and sell across every State and Union Territory and every channel of trade, from kirana and modern trade to e-commerce, quick-commerce and HoReCa; new products under the brands added automatically; preferential right to renew

New Delhi [India], November 11: Elitecon International Limited (BSE: 539533 | NSE: ELITECON), a diversified FMCG enterprise with businesses in edible oil and agro, international FMCG trade, and tobacco and allied products, today announced that it has signed an Exclusive Distribution Rights Agreement with Star Herb Pharma Company Limited of Samut Sakhon, Thailand. Under the agreement, effective 10 November 2026, Elitecon becomes the sole and exclusive importer, marketer and distributor in India of Star Herb’s PRIKKA, Fiberr, Star Cafe’ and Starella brands.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Exclusive Distribution Rights Agreement signed on 10 November 2026 with Star Herb Pharma Company Limited, Samut Sakhon, Thailand, a manufacturer and exporter of beverages and dietary supplements

with Star Herb Pharma Company Limited, Samut Sakhon, Thailand, a manufacturer and exporter of beverages and dietary supplements Sole and exclusive rights for the whole of India — all States and Union Territories — across general trade, modern trade, e-commerce, quick-commerce, HoReCa, institutional, duty-free and government channels

— all States and Union Territories — across general trade, modern trade, e-commerce, quick-commerce, HoReCa, institutional, duty-free and government channels Four brands, seven product lines covered under the Agreement : PRIKKA spicy coffee and caramel latte, Fiberr apple cider vinegar mix, Star Cafe’ Thai tea, Taiwanese milk tea and matcha latte, and Starella active collagen; every new product, flavour or pack added during the term is automatically included

: PRIKKA spicy coffee and caramel latte, Fiberr apple cider vinegar mix, Star Cafe’ Thai tea, Taiwanese milk tea and matcha latte, and Starella active collagen; every new product, flavour or pack added during the term is automatically included Star Herb may not sell into India directly, through any other distributor or through any website or cross-border e-commerce platform; all Indian enquiries are referred to Elitecon within five business days

Initial one-year term, renewable by mutual written agreement for successive periods of three years each, with a preferential right of renewal for Elitecon; royalty-free, exclusive licence to use the brands and trade marks in India

The agreement covers every State and Union Territory and every channel of trade, and extends automatically to any new product, variant, flavour or pack size introduced under the brands during its term. It takes Elitecon into packaged beverages and wellness products — instant coffees and lattes, Asian-style teas, an apple cider vinegar drink mix and a collagen supplement

— and adds a Thai partner to an international network that already includes subsidiaries in the United Arab Emirates and Singapore and consumers in more than 50 countries.

What the rights cover

The rights are exclusive in the full sense. During the term Star Herb and its affiliates will not sell to anyone else in India, appoint any other distributor, importer, agent or franchisee, sell to buyers they know intend to resell into India, or ship to Indian customers through any website, marketplace or cross-border e-commerce platform. Every Indian enquiry or order Star Herb receives comes to Elitecon. Elitecon holds a royalty-free, exclusive licence to use the PRIKKA, Fiberr, Star Cafe’ and Starella trade marks in India, will be recorded as authorised importer and licensee with the Indian Trade Marks Registry and Indian Customs, and may work through its group companies and appoint sub-distributors, super-stockists, stockists and retailers across the country.

What it means for Elitecon

The agreement gives Elitecon a ready-made portfolio in some of the most active categories in Indian packaged consumption — ready-to-mix coffee and tea, functional drinks and beauty-from-within supplements — without the cost of building brands or plants from scratch. Star Herb manufactures the products in Thailand to Indian requirements, including FSSAI and Legal Metrology labelling, supplies the export, health and quality documentation each consignment needs, and provides product artwork, photography, video and training free of charge. Elitecon brings what it already has: an import, warehousing and distribution network in India, an administrative and operating base at Nashik, and a multi-channel FMCG business that now spans edible oil and agro, international trade and tobacco and allied products.

What it means for Indian consumers and trade partners

For consumers, the agreement is intended to bring a range of Thai beverage and wellness products to India through a single, accountable importer, with Indian labelling and food-safety compliance built in. For the trade, it opens a new portfolio to distribute: Elitecon plans to take the brands to market through general and modern trade, online and quick-commerce platforms and hotels, restaurants and cafés, and to appoint sub-distributors, super-stockists and stockists to do so — work that will flow to warehousing, logistics, sales and retail partners across the country as the brands are rolled out.

A diversified FMCG Group, going global

Elitecon has grown from a single business into a diversified FMCG Group, with an edible-oil and agro platform at Kandla and Mathura, international trade through subsidiaries in the United Arab Emirates and Singapore, and manufacturing at Nashik. The Star Herb agreement adds a new kind of growth: an international brand partnership that brings products into India and puts them through the Group’s own import, warehousing and distribution network.

Management commentary

“Star Herb’s brands are a natural fit for the way India is now buying — coffee, tea and wellness products that are convenient, affordable and a little different. Exclusive, all-India rights across every channel give us the certainty to invest in building these brands properly, and they extend our FMCG business into a category where we see real room to grow.” said Mr. Pradeep Kumar, Managing Director, Elitecon International Limited.

About Elitecon International Limited

Elitecon International Limited (BSE: 539533 | NSE: ELITECON) is a diversified FMCG enterprise headquartered in New Delhi. Incorporated in 1987 as Kashiram Jain & Company Limited, the Company has expanded into edible oil and agro through its refining and processing platform at Kandla and Mathura, trades FMCG and electronics products across the Middle East, Africa and ASEAN through subsidiaries in the United Arab Emirates and Singapore, and manufactures cigarettes, sheesha, smoking mixtures and allied products at Nashik, Maharashtra. Elitecon’s brands reach consumers in more than 50 countries, and its ecosystem supports over 2,000 livelihoods.

For more information, visit www.eliteconinternational.com.

About Star Herb Pharma Company Limited

Star Herb Pharma Company Limited is incorporated in Thailand and based in Samut Sakhon. It manufactures and exports beverages and dietary supplements from its facilities in Thailand under brands including PRIKKA (Original Spicy Coffee and Spicy Caramel Latte), Fiberr (Apple Cider Vinegar Powder Mix), Star Cafe’ (Thai Tea, Taiwanese Milk Tea and Matcha Latte) and Starella (Active Collagen).

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