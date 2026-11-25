New Delhi [India], November 25: Elitecon International Limited has reported consolidated revenue of ₹1,896 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, about 3.6 times the ₹525 crore it booked a year earlier. Profit before tax and exceptional items rose 20.2% to ₹87.5 crore.

The growth came from the business the company has spent the past year building. Its FMCG segment, anchored by the edible oil and agro subsidiaries Sunbridge Agro and Landsmill Agro acquired in September 2025, generated ₹1,896 crore of revenue against ₹199 crore a year ago. Segment profit climbed to ₹104.9 crore from ₹24.2 crore.

That shift matters. Elitecon began as a tobacco company, and its tobacco operations have been suspended since January 2026. One year on, the group is in effect an edible oil and agro business with a tobacco legacy, serving a market in which India imported a record 16.92 million tonnes of edible oil in oil year 2025-26.

A clean-up quarter

Management used the quarter to deal with that legacy. An independent registered valuer assessed the parent’s tobacco inventory, and the company wrote it down by ₹52.5 crore to net realisable value. The charge is non-cash and booked in full in one quarter.

Even after absorbing it, the group stayed profitable: consolidated profit after tax was ₹29.3 crore, with earnings per share of ₹0.11. Consolidated capital employed rose to ₹591 crore from ₹556 crore in March.

Governance gaps have also been closed. Vacancies for independent directors, the chief financial officer and the company secretary, which arose in April 2026, have been filled and the board committees reconstituted.

What still needs resolving

The company is candid that work remains. The parent reported a standalone loss of ₹53.5 crore, driven by the write-down. Its auditors issued a qualified review conclusion and flagged a material uncertainty over going concern, citing pending matters before SEBI, the GST authorities, the Delhi High Court and the NCLT.

Management is contesting each of these and considers the going-concern basis appropriate.

For investors, the quarter sets up a clear test. The operating engine is now the subsidiaries, and it is producing scale and profit. The next few quarters will show whether Elitecon can resolve its regulatory overhang, complete the Ind AS alignment of its subsidiaries and let those numbers speak for themselves.

Figures are from the company’s unaudited results filed with BSE on 25 November 2026. This article is for information and is not investment advice.

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