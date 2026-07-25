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Home > BL News > Emerald Corporates and Blue Synergy Investments Form Strategic Partnership to Jointly Develop USD 175M Sustainable Mega-Project in the Maldives

Emerald Corporates and Blue Synergy Investments Form Strategic Partnership to Jointly Develop USD 175M Sustainable Mega-Project in the Maldives

Emerald Corporates and Blue Synergy Investments Form Strategic Partnership to Jointly Develop USD 175M Sustainable Mega-Project in the Maldives

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-25 11:06 IST

L-R  Dr Sailesh Hiranandani,  Mr Mohamed Fayaz, Ms Vandana Yadav, Mr Abdulla Jabir

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New Delhi [India], July 24: In a massive move to reshape the Indian Ocean, Blue Synergy Investments and London’s Emerald Corporates have officially united as master partners to co-develop the $175 Million THAA Island Cluster Sustainable Township in the Maldives.

The landmark cross-border partnership is anchored by the overarching global influence and high-level strategic direction of Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman of the Emerald Group, whose executive oversight stands as the ultimate driving force behind the alliance.

To bring this colossal vision to life, the massive project on the ground will be fully led and executed by Mr. Mohamed Fayaz, Managing Director of Blue Synergy, who is officially heading all operational aspects of the venture.

Crucial to the initialization of this global venture was Sanjay Shravan, who served as the foundational facilitator introducing the vital breakthrough opportunities that made this corporate alliance possible. Supporting the team’s operational deployment is Mahendra Joshi, who serves as an operational pillar assisting with the execution frameworks for the layout.

A Visionary Blueprint for True Nation-Building

Departing from standard developments, this powerhouse team has designed a multi-island ecosystem focused on regional economic upliftment and climate defense.

Industry insiders and corporate partners are widely praising the exceptional foresight of the Emerald Group’s leadership in anchoring this deal.

“The overarching, grand vision of Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani has been the true catalyst for this partnership,” stated project head Mr. Mohamed Fayaz.

“His unique ability to align global capital with high-impact ecological infrastructure provided the definitive foundation we needed to launch a venture of this magnitude. Under our operational management on the ground, and backed by the vital facilitation of Sanjay Shravan and the support of Mahendra Joshi, we are pioneering an entirely new blueprint for regional nation-building. This project will become a global benchmark for resilient, near-net-zero island communities.”

Fayaz added, “This is a historic moment. With the robust global backing of the Emerald Group, our team is fully geared to execute a world-class township that brings long-term prosperity to our people.”

Dual Economic Engines: Powering India & Maldives

The $175 million project serves as a powerful commercial engine pulling neighboring economies closer together:

  • Igniting the Maldivian Blue Economy: Led by Fayaz, the near-net-zero project features solar-plus-storage, ocean-energy pilots, ultra-premium eco-resorts, and a major mariculture export industry (seaweed, grouper, and sea cucumber production).
  • Fueling Indian Industry: The project directly supercharges Indian manufacturing, relying heavily on India’s tech and supply chains for advanced marine-solar setups, smart grids, and engineering expertise.

By blending Emerald Corporates’ global backing with the brilliant operational leadership of Mr. Mohamed Fayaz, the alliance presents a masterclass in neighborhood-first nation-building.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Emerald Corporates and Blue Synergy Investments Form Strategic Partnership to Jointly Develop USD 175M Sustainable Mega-Project in the Maldives
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Emerald Corporates and Blue Synergy Investments Form Strategic Partnership to Jointly Develop USD 175M Sustainable Mega-Project in the Maldives

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Emerald Corporates and Blue Synergy Investments Form Strategic Partnership to Jointly Develop USD 175M Sustainable Mega-Project in the Maldives

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Emerald Corporates and Blue Synergy Investments Form Strategic Partnership to Jointly Develop USD 175M Sustainable Mega-Project in the Maldives

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Emerald Corporates and Blue Synergy Investments Form Strategic Partnership to Jointly Develop USD 175M Sustainable Mega-Project in the Maldives
Emerald Corporates and Blue Synergy Investments Form Strategic Partnership to Jointly Develop USD 175M Sustainable Mega-Project in the Maldives
Emerald Corporates and Blue Synergy Investments Form Strategic Partnership to Jointly Develop USD 175M Sustainable Mega-Project in the Maldives
Emerald Corporates and Blue Synergy Investments Form Strategic Partnership to Jointly Develop USD 175M Sustainable Mega-Project in the Maldives

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