Emerald Finance Limited Delivers Strong Consolidated Q2 FY27 Results; Total Income Reaches Rs 10.07 Cr with PAT Surging 47.14%

Chandigarh [India], November 11: Emerald Finance Limited (BSE: EMERALD), one of the dynamic Company offering a spectrum of financial products and services including its flagship Earned Wage Access (EWA) in India, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 & H1 FY27.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

Q2 FY27

Total Income of ₹10.07 Cr, YoY growth of 45.81%

EBITDA of ₹8.39 Cr, YoY growth of 54.75%

PAT of ₹5.30 Cr, YoY growth of 47.14%

EPS of ₹1.51, YoY growth of 45.19%

H1 FY27

Total Income of ₹19.51 Cr, YoY growth of 42.94%

EBITDA of ₹15.82 Cr, YoY growth of 52.50%

PAT of ₹10.18 Cr, YoY growth of 49.80%

EPS of ₹2.95, YoY growth of 49.75%

Comment on Financial Performance Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Emerald Finance Limited said, ” Our consolidated total income for Q2 FY27 increased by 45.81% year on year, while PAT grew by 47.14%. For H1 FY27, total income and PAT registered growth of 42.94% and 49.80%, respectively. Earned Wage Access, along with interest income from our MSME and personal loan book, remained the key drivers of growth during the period. In EWA, we now track progress by the number of employees we reach, not just the number of employers we sign. This quarter, we added 24 corporates across manufacturing, hospitality, education, apparel and financial services, with new partners in Delhi, Punjab and Kolkata, and distribution income stood at ₹3.94 Cr during the quarter, contributing to the Company’s overall business performance. We are rolling out across the remaining plants of the BSE-listed manufacturer onboarded last quarter, whose workforce is several times larger than any previous client. Our focus on innovation, customer-centric solutions, prudent risk management and technology-led execution continues to strengthen our business foundation and positions us well to tap emerging opportunities in the financial services sector.”

About Emerald Finance Limited

Emerald Finance Limited previously known as Emerald Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited, is a Chandigarh-based non-deposit taking NBFC. It focuses on retail and MSME lending and acts as a loan origination platform for over 50 financial institutions through its subsidiary, Eclat Net Advisors Private Limited. Since receiving its NBFC license in 2015, Emerald has broadened its offerings to include personal loans, business loans and Early Wage Access. Emerald’s loan origination platform collaborates with numerous financial institutions, serving thousands of customers monthly. Recently, it developed Emerald Early-Wage-Access, a fully digital product providing short-term loans via salary advances, in partnership with employers. This product, inspired by similar trends in the US and Europe, is poised for significant future growth, leveraging Emerald’s prior experience in the field.

For FY26, the company has reported Total Income of ₹ 31.20 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 23.23 Cr & PAT of ₹ 15.15 Cr on consolidated basis.

Disclaimer Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances

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