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Home > BL News > Emerge Renewables Marks a Historic Milestone with Furnace Light-Up of North India’s First Dedicated Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant

Emerge Renewables Marks a Historic Milestone with Furnace Light-Up of North India’s First Dedicated Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant

Emerge Renewables Marks a Historic Milestone with Furnace Light-Up of North India’s First Dedicated Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-28 14:18 IST

New Delhi [India], July 27: Emerge Renewables proudly celebrates successful furnace light-up of its state-of-the-art solar glass manufacturing facility at Keshwana Industrial Area, Kotputli-Behror in Rajasthan. This landmark event marks, commissioning of North India’s first dedicated solar glass manufacturing plant, reinforcing India’s vision of self-reliance in renewable energy generation, strengthening domestic solar panel supply chain, reducing dependence on imports and contribute to nation’s clean energy ambitions. 

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Backed by 22 years legacy of Alstone Group and 14 years of Emerge Glass, Emerge Renewables, combines decades of expertise in glass manufacturing with cutting-edge technology to deliver world-class solar glass solutions, that meet global quality standards. 

With manufacturing capacity of 300 Tonnes Per Day (TPD), 2.5 GW Per Annum, the facility is designed to produce high-performance solar glass to support India’s rapidly growing solar industry; in glass thickness ranging from 1.80 mm to 5.00 mm. 

New facility of Emerge Renewable shall help growth of Solar Panel manufacturers with improvement in their efficiency and profitability, due to reduced lead time, less inventory, fast communication and problem solving resulting in excellent customer service, due to close proximity of Emerge Glass to highest growing areas in Renewable energy, value chain in North India. The project is launched in record time with capacity expected to be sold out due to the deficit supply of solar glass in North India for module manufacturers.

The solar glass project will augment turnover and profitability of Emerge Group, sustainably. New state of the art, 300 MT per day Solar Glass manufacturing facility, is one more step towards creating, first truly diversified glass company in India, melting approx. 1000 MT per day of glass to produce 210 MT per day of Sheet Glass of 1 mm to 10 mm thickness, 210 MT per day of Flint Glass bottles, 240 MT per day of Colour Glass bottles. 

Emerge Glass, with aggressive growth strategy, have mapped a corporate geographical diversification at Ongal in Andhra Pradesh to address, growing demand in South India and have planned, moving up the value chain, by targeting cosmetic packaging.

Emerge Renewables Furnace Light-Up Ceremony symbolizes more than the beginning of production as it represents start of a new chapter in India’s renewable manufacturing journey. The occasion was attended by company leadership, industry partners, customers, associates, and distinguished guests who witnessed this significant milestone.

Speaking on the occasion, the company’s leadership said:

Statement from Mr. Sumit Gupta, Managing Director – Emerge Renewables

“The successful furnace light-up marks the beginning of a transformative journey for Emerge Renewables. This project reflects our vision of building world-class manufacturing capabilities that support India’s clean energy ambitions. By combining the manufacturing excellence of Emerge Glass with the innovation-driven legacy of the Alstone Group, we are committed to delivering high-quality solar glass that strengthens India’s renewable ecosystem and contributes to a more sustainable future.”

Statement from Mr. Shailendra Srivastava, Asst. Vice President – Emerge Renewables

“This facility represents much more than a manufacturing plant—it is a symbol of innovation, technological excellence, and our commitment to the future of renewable energy. With advanced manufacturing processes and a dedicated focus on quality, we are ready to serve India’s growing solar industry while meeting global photovoltaic standards. Our goal is to become a trusted partner for the solar sector and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s energy transition.”

As India accelerates its renewable energy transition, Emerge Renewables remains committed to innovation, manufacturing excellence, and sustainably powering the future of solar glass manufacturing.

About Emerge Renewables

Emerge Renewables is a future-focused renewable energy manufacturing company established to strengthen India’s solar ecosystem through advanced solar glass solutions. Built on the manufacturing excellence of Emerge Glass and supported by the Alstone Group’s legacy, the company is committed to producing high-performance solar glass that meets international standards and supports the global transition to clean energy. 

For Media Enquiries

Lalit Midha:9810155732

lalit.midha@alstoneindia.com 

www.emergerenewables.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Emerge Renewables Marks a Historic Milestone with Furnace Light-Up of North India’s First Dedicated Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant

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Emerge Renewables Marks a Historic Milestone with Furnace Light-Up of North India’s First Dedicated Solar Glass Manufacturing Plant
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