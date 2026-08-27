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Home > BL News > Emerging India, Developed India: Visionaries and Business Leaders Unite to Shape a Progressive Future

Emerging India, Developed India: Visionaries and Business Leaders Unite to Shape a Progressive Future

Emerging India, Developed India: Visionaries and Business Leaders Unite to Shape a Progressive Future

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-08-27 16:46 IST

New Delhi [India], August 18: A thought-provoking Business Talk Show themed “Emerging India, Developed India” was organised at Holiday Inn Hotel, bringing together distinguished personalities, entrepreneurs, professionals, experts and young voices to discuss India’s growth, development and emerging opportunities.

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The event witnessed the presence of several prominent guests, including Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi, SP Zone Chairperson Usha Sharma, Hindu Rao Hospital MS Prof. Dr. Suman Mehndiratta, Inspector Sanjay Gade, Sanjay Sharma, and Padma Shri awardee Bharat Bhushan. The event was organised by Aatul Jain and Isha, with active participation from members of Youth India.

Emerging India, Developed India: Visionaries and Business Leaders Unite to Shape a Progressive Future

The platform featured a diverse group of speakers who shared their experiences, professional insights and perspectives on entrepreneurship, innovation, personal development, spirituality, healthcare, aviation, technology and other areas contributing to a stronger and more progressive India.

Among the key speakers were Dilip Kumar Prasad (Spermotile), Pratibha Badurkar (The Roots & Radiance), Prashant Khankhoje (A2Z Adcon LLP), Dr. Manu Singh (Sarv Dharma Samvad), Pijush Ranjay Ghosh (AI Champ & Mindstrology), Sagar Amlani (The Productive Mindset), Saurav Mahajan (The Saurav Mahajan Show), Yusuf Poonawala (Lux Voyages), Neerjara Aura (Orralite), Somanshu Gaur and Dr. Himanshu Gaur (Wise Monk), Captain Deval Soni (Golden Epaulettes Aviation), Pankaj Chandak (GrowPure Organic), Dr. Anshul Gupta (The Corporate Spirituality), Bhupendra Kumar (Well With India Pvt. Ltd.), Chetan N. Bhangade (Swaseva), and Animesh Khandelwal (Senatus Legal), among others.

The event was moderated by Anukriti Sharma, Khushi Mudgal and Veronica Chaudhary, who guided the discussions and interactions throughout the programme.

Pratibha Badurkar: Transforming Adversity into a Mission of Healing

One of the notable journeys highlighted during the event was that of Pratibha Badurkar, whose personal experiences have played a significant role in shaping her professional mission.

Born into a modest family, Pratibha describes her life journey as a *roller-coaster ride, marked by personal loss and serious health challenges, including *Pemphigus Vulgaris. Instead of allowing these difficult experiences to define her future, she chose to look inward and embark on a journey of personal transformation.

Today, Pratibha is a holistic healer, certified professional mind trainer, author and transformational life coach. She has undergone training in areas including Pranic Healing, Crystal Healing, Psychotherapy and Past Life Regression, among other disciplines.

Her journey has also been recognised through honours such as the India Iconic Award 2025, Global Woman Icon 2025 and Visionary Leader Award. She has also been featured in Forbes, Business Ascent and Icons of Bharat, and has participated as a TEDx speaker.

With an ambitious vision of creating one lakh healing leaders and positively impacting one billion lives, Pratibha views her book as another meaningful step towards this mission. Her journey reflects a powerful message: personal challenges can become a source of learning, purpose and transformation.

The “Emerging India, Developed India” platform ultimately brought together diverse voices united by a common objective—to share ideas, experiences and perspectives that can contribute to individual growth, professional excellence and the larger vision of a progressive India.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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