Engineers’ Day Celebrated at IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore

New Delhi [India], September 18: Engineers’ Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great Indian Engineer, Bharat Ratna Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

The guest garlanded the statue of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya as a mark of respect and tribute to his remarkable contributions to engineering and nation-building.

President Ar. Achal K. Choudhary congratulated the students on the occasion and extended his best wishes to all.

Principal Dr. Archana Keerti Chowdhary said that students should understand and follow the values of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya and strive to achieve greater heights in life.

On this occasion, an expert lecture was delivered by General Manager in MP Metro Indore project Mr. Ranveer Singh Rajput on the topic “Vision of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya: A Vision for Today’s India.”

Mr. Ranveer Singh Rajput highlighted the visionary ideas, engineering contributions, and enduring relevance of Sir M. Visvesvaraya in the development of modern India. He emphasized the importance of innovation, technical knowledge, and the role of engineers in nation-building.

The objective of this program was to inspire students to cultivate a sense of responsibility, creativity, and dedication towards the engineering profession. Faculty members and approximately 400 students participated in the event and benefited from the enlightening lectures.

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