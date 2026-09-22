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Home > BL News > ESDS Momentum Puts Spotlight on Kellton Tech as Investors Scan India’s Small-Cap IT Space

ESDS Momentum Puts Spotlight on Kellton Tech as Investors Scan India’s Small-Cap IT Space

ESDS Momentum Puts Spotlight on Kellton Tech as Investors Scan India’s Small-Cap IT Space

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-22 11:28 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 21: The growing investor interest around Indian technology companies, including ESDS Software, is beginning to draw attention to other small-cap IT players with established businesses and improving financial performance. Kellton Tech Solutions, a Hyderabad-headquartered full-service IT solutions provider, is emerging as one such company, with its revenue growth, profitability recovery and relatively modest valuation becoming key points of investor discussion.

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The comparison is particularly relevant because both companies operate within India’s technology ecosystem, while the investor analysis places them at different ends of the valuation spectrum. ESDS is being viewed through the lens of AI infrastructure and future growth, while Kellton is being positioned as an established IT services business with a track record of revenue generation and profitability.

From ESDS to Kellton: attention shifts to another IT name

ESDS has emerged as a prominent technology story around its planned AI infrastructure and GPU-related expansion. The investor report notes that ESDS commands a substantial valuation premium, reflecting expectations around its AI infrastructure opportunity.

Kellton, meanwhile, offers a different proposition. The company has a global delivery footprint across the US, Europe and Asia, with operations spanning healthcare, finance, retail and manufacturing. Its business model is largely capital-light and focused on IT engineering and consulting capabilities.

This distinction has brought Kellton into the conversation as investors look beyond high-growth technology narratives and assess companies with established revenue and earnings profiles.

Kellton’s revenue reaches ₹1,217 crore

Kellton has recorded revenue growth in each of the five financial years covered in the report. Revenue increased from ₹843 crore in FY22 to ₹1,217 crore in FY26, representing cumulative growth of approximately 44%.

The company also returned to profitability following the FY23 impairment. Net profit increased from ₹64 crore in FY24 to ₹80 crore in FY25 and ₹92 crore in FY26, with FY26 profit registering 15% year-on-year growth.

Valuation becomes the key differentiator

At the price cited in the report, Kellton was trading at around ₹13.50 on September 10, 2026, with a market capitalisation of approximately ₹718 crore.

Its trailing P/E was cited at 7.85 times, while the price-to-book ratio stood at 0.87 times and market-cap-to-sales at 0.59 times. The report compares this with an Indian IT-sector P/E benchmark of approximately 42.4 times.

The valuation comparison with ESDS is particularly striking. The report cites ESDS at an estimated P/E of around 155 times, compared with 7.85 times for Kellton. On market-cap-to-sales, the respective figures cited are approximately 39 times and 0.59 times.

While ESDS has recorded substantially higher five-year cumulative revenue growth of around 180%, compared with Kellton’s 44%, the analysis describes Kellton as a more established and value-oriented IT services proposition.

AI and digital transformation could support the next phase

The investor analysis identifies the broader recovery in enterprise technology spending and the growing adoption of AI services as potential catalysts for Kellton.

With exposure to healthcare and financial services, the company could potentially participate in enterprise AI implementation and digital-transformation projects. Its US and European presence could also provide exposure to international technology spending.

These opportunities, however, remain dependent on future enterprise spending and Kellton’s ability to convert demand into sustainable revenue and earnings growth.

A different story from the AI infrastructure narrative

The contrast between the two companies is increasingly relevant for investors examining India’s small-cap technology sector.

The report describes ESDS as a growth-oriented AI infrastructure story, while Kellton is characterised as a business where revenues and earnings are already being generated. In the report’s comparison, Kellton had FY26 net profit of ₹92 crore against ₹120 crore for ESDS, while its market capitalisation was substantially smaller.

This creates two distinct narratives within the technology sector: future AI infrastructure growth versus an established IT-services business trading at relatively lower valuation multiples.

Investor analysis sees scope for a potential re-rating

The report’s valuation framework estimates a base-case value of ₹29 for Kellton, based on FY27 estimated EPS of ₹2.10 and a 14-times P/E multiple. A price-to-book approach also arrives at approximately ₹29.

Its scenario analysis estimates ₹17 under a bear case, ₹29 under the base case and ₹47 under the bull case. These figures are based on assumptions relating to future earnings growth and valuation multiples rather than guaranteed market outcomes.

Small-cap IT stocks remain closely watched

Kellton’s current positioning comes at a time when investors are increasingly examining smaller technology companies for opportunities outside the traditional large-cap IT universe.

The report notes that Kellton has spent several months consolidating in the ₹13–₹15 range and has traded below book value for an extended period. It also identifies small-cap flows, potential index inclusion and increased analyst coverage as possible factors that could improve price discovery.

At the same time, the company remains exposed to the typical risks associated with small-cap stocks, including liquidity constraints, client concentration disclosure and market volatility.

The increasing attention around ESDS and other technology companies is creating a broader spotlight on India’s small-cap IT ecosystem, and Kellton Tech Solutions is now emerging as one of the companies being assessed within that landscape.

While ESDS represents a higher-growth AI infrastructure narrative, Kellton brings a different combination of established IT services, five consecutive years of revenue growth, restored profitability and comparatively lower valuation multiples.

Whether this growing interest translates into a sustained re-rating will ultimately depend on Kellton’s ability to maintain earnings growth, capitalise on digital-transformation and AI opportunities, and improve investor visibility.

The figures and comparisons in this article are based on the attached investor analysis dated September 11, 2026. The source document states that it was prepared for internal investor discussion and is not investment advice.

Disclaimer: This is a press release for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice or decision-making. Investing in stocks includes financial risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results. Readers should conduct their own research or consult with a qualified advisor before making any decisions.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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ESDS Momentum Puts Spotlight on Kellton Tech as Investors Scan India’s Small-Cap IT Space
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ESDS Momentum Puts Spotlight on Kellton Tech as Investors Scan India’s Small-Cap IT Space

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ESDS Momentum Puts Spotlight on Kellton Tech as Investors Scan India’s Small-Cap IT Space

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ESDS Momentum Puts Spotlight on Kellton Tech as Investors Scan India’s Small-Cap IT Space
ESDS Momentum Puts Spotlight on Kellton Tech as Investors Scan India’s Small-Cap IT Space
ESDS Momentum Puts Spotlight on Kellton Tech as Investors Scan India’s Small-Cap IT Space
ESDS Momentum Puts Spotlight on Kellton Tech as Investors Scan India’s Small-Cap IT Space
ESDS Momentum Puts Spotlight on Kellton Tech as Investors Scan India’s Small-Cap IT Space

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