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Home > BL News > ExamOnline Named Winner of Outstanding Transformational Project of the Year at A-ATP 2026 Awards

ExamOnline Named Winner of Outstanding Transformational Project of the Year at A-ATP 2026 Awards

ExamOnline Named Winner of Outstanding Transformational Project of the Year at A-ATP 2026 Awards

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-11-13 15:53 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: ExamOnline, an Indian online assessment and remote proctoring technology company, has been named the winners of the Outstanding Transformational Project of the Year category at the Association of Test Publishers Asia Division (A-ATP) 2026 Awards.

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ExamOnline has been recognised alongside ATA Online (Hong Kong) as a winner in the category, which celebrates technology-driven initiatives transforming education and assessment. The recognition was announced during A-ATP 2026, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 1 to 3 November, bringing together stakeholders from the global assessment and education ecosystem.

The recognition comes as ExamOnline continues to strengthen its presence among institutions delivering academic examinations, professional certifications and recruitment assessments. Its integrated platform combines online examination delivery, AI-powered remote proctoring and assessment management, enabling institutions to manage secure and scalable assessments across diverse examination environments.

Since 2009, Maneesh Singh has led ExamOnline’s journey, overseeing its evolution into an assessment technology company serving institutions across multiple markets. Under his leadership, ExamOnline has developed its technology platform in-house and grown its operations organically, without external funding.

“My belief has always been that the institutions that evaluate talent and knowledge must themselves be evaluated for integrity and efficiency. ExamOnline exists to hold that standard—on a global scale,” said Maneesh Singh, CEO of ExamOnline.

By July 2025, ExamOnline had delivered more than 20 million assessments since its inception. With operations spanning more than 35 countries and a client base of over 250 organisations, the company has steadily expanded its international footprint. Product development remains focused on helping institutions deliver assessments securely and consistently across diverse geographies, candidate populations and examination formats.

Beyond the recognition, ExamOnline’s participation at A-ATP 2026 reflects its continued engagement with the global assessment community. As a Silver Sponsor, ExamOnline is also contributing to the conversations shaping the future of assessment, education and workforce development across Asia.

As institutions adapt to changing assessment needs, ExamOnline will continue to focus on building technology that supports secure, reliable and accessible examinations across academic and professional settings.

About ExamOnline

ExamOnline is an AI-powered online assessment and remote proctoring platform founded in Mumbai, India, in April 2009, operated by Diversified Business Solutions Private Limited. The company operates across 35-plus countries, has delivered over 20 million assessments, and serves 250-plus enterprise clients spanning higher education, healthcare, government, professional certification, and corporate hiring sectors.

For more information, visit www.examonline.in.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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ExamOnline Named Winner of Outstanding Transformational Project of the Year at A-ATP 2026 Awards
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ExamOnline Named Winner of Outstanding Transformational Project of the Year at A-ATP 2026 Awards

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ExamOnline Named Winner of Outstanding Transformational Project of the Year at A-ATP 2026 Awards
ExamOnline Named Winner of Outstanding Transformational Project of the Year at A-ATP 2026 Awards
ExamOnline Named Winner of Outstanding Transformational Project of the Year at A-ATP 2026 Awards
ExamOnline Named Winner of Outstanding Transformational Project of the Year at A-ATP 2026 Awards
ExamOnline Named Winner of Outstanding Transformational Project of the Year at A-ATP 2026 Awards

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