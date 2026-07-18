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Home > BL News > Exavalu Expands Global Delivery Engine in India with New Kolkata Facility

Exavalu Expands Global Delivery Engine in India with New Kolkata Facility

Exavalu Expands Global Delivery Engine in India with New Kolkata Facility

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-18 15:59 IST

Tarunjyoti Tewari (MLA) and Sayantan Basu with Anup Das, Subho Samanta, and other Exavalu officials at the inauguration of the company’s new IT centre in Kolkata

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 17: Exavalu, a US-headquartered global engineering and technology consulting firm serving insurance and other regulated industries, today announced the launch of its new facility in Kolkata, as part of its growing presence in India.

The new Kolkata center significantly strengthens Exavalu’s global delivery capability for clients across North America and other international markets, with a growing talent base in India working out of offices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad, and a large remote workforce across the country. As part of its continued investment in India, Exavalu plans to expand into additional locations while further scaling its existing operations in Chennai to support its long-term growth and global delivery strategy.

The new Kolkata center significantly strengthens Exavalu’s global delivery capability for clients across North America and other international markets, with a growing talent base in India working out of offices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad, and a large remote workforce across the country. As part of its continued investment in India, Exavalu plans to expand into additional locations while further scaling its existing operations in Chennai to support its long-term growth and global delivery strategy.

Mr Saurav Basu, President and CEO of Exavalu, said, “This new facility reflects our belief in the region’s thriving technology ecosystem and our continued investment in people, innovation, and long-term growth. As organizations accelerate AI-driven business transformation, we are creating an environment where talented professionals can innovate, collaborate, and build rewarding careers while delivering measurable business outcomes for our clients worldwide.”

“The new, expanded facility marks a significant milestone in Exavalu’s continued growth in India. We have plans to double our workforce across India over the next year, which will strengthen our ability to deliver digital transformation solutions to clients across the United States, Canada, and other global markets spanning Insurance, Financial Services, Life Sciences, and Non-profit organizations,” said Mr. Anup Das, Chief of Strategy, Global Delivery & Operations, Exavalu India.

The Kolkata center will further expand the company’s global delivery strength by nurturing talent in Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Data & Analytics, Enterprise Integration, Quality Engineering, Consulting, and Insurance Technologies – capabilities that remain central to Exavalu’s work for insurers and other regulated enterprises worldwide.

About EXAVALU

Exavalu is a global consulting and engineering firm that combines deep industry expertise with modern engineering, AI, data, cloud, and digital technologies to help organizations accelerate innovation, modernize business-critical systems, and drive sustainable growth. Through its suite of products, platforms, and accelerators, Exavalu enables enterprises to simplify complex operations and deliver exceptional business outcomes. With presence across the USA, Canada, and India, Exavalu delivers resilient, production-grade solutions through architecture advisory, full-stack engineering, and its proprietary ExasureExavalu Expands Global Delivery Engine in India with New Kolkata Facility platform. Founded by industry veterans, Exavalu helps insurers move from strategy to execution with speed, precision, and scale. Exavalu was recognized as the #1 Best Mid-Sized Company to Work For in 2025 by Consulting Magazine.

For more information, please visit www.exavalu.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Exavalu Expands Global Delivery Engine in India with New Kolkata Facility

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Exavalu Expands Global Delivery Engine in India with New Kolkata Facility
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