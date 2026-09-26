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Home > BL News > Families of Deceased Seafarers Should Receive Rs.1 Crore Each in Assistance: Sanjay Parashar

Families of Deceased Seafarers Should Receive Rs.1 Crore Each in Assistance: Sanjay Parashar

Families of Deceased Seafarers Should Receive Rs.1 Crore Each in Assistance: Sanjay Parashar

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-26 18:18 IST

Captain Sanjay Parashar Calls for Protection of Seafarers from Wars and Conflicts, Demands ₹1 Crore Assistance for Families of Deceased Indian Seafarers

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New Delhi [India], September 26: A serious discussion on the safety, welfare, employment and contribution of Indian seafarers to the maritime sector was held at the ‘Seafarers Honour and Dignity Seminar’ organised by VR Maritime at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi. Former National Shipping Board member Captain Sanjay Parashar said that maritime security has emerged as a major challenge before the world today and that seafarers working on ships should not become targets during situations of war and conflict.

Families of Deceased Seafarers Should Receive Rs.1 Crore Each in Assistance: Sanjay Parashar

Captain Parashar said that a seafarer serving at sea plays an important role not only for his family but also in keeping the country’s supply chain running continuously. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when activities in many parts of the world were disrupted, seafarers continued to remain at sea and ensured the movement of essential goods and fuel. Therefore, their safety should be given the highest priority.

Families of Deceased Seafarers Should Receive Rs.1 Crore Each in Assistance: Sanjay Parashar

Referring to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz region, Captain Sanjay Parashar urged the government to provide ₹1 crore in assistance to the families of Indian seafarers who lose their lives in conflict situations at the earliest. He said that government support is extremely important for families who have lost their loved ones at sea.

He also called for an increased role of Indian Navy warships in ensuring the safety of seafarers. According to him, the existing national maritime security mechanism should be effectively utilised to protect Indian seafarers operating in high-risk maritime regions.

Families of Deceased Seafarers Should Receive Rs.1 Crore Each in Assistance: Sanjay Parashar

Information About SWFS Schemes Should Reach Seafarers

The seminar also discussed the schemes and welfare facilities available to seafarers through the Seafarers Welfare Fund Society (SWFS).

Captain Parashar said that information about assistance, education, financial support and family welfare schemes available to seafarers and their families should reach the grassroots level. He appealed to seafarers to remain informed about their rights and available welfare schemes and to make use of them whenever required.

Families of Deceased Seafarers Should Receive Rs.1 Crore Each in Assistance: Sanjay Parashar

He emphasised that the social and economic security of the families of people working in the maritime sector is equally important.

He also appreciated the contribution of seafarers who continued performing their duties on maritime routes while carrying fuel and essential goods amid challenging circumstances such as the Hormuz crisis. He said that the courage and sense of responsibility demonstrated by such seafarers deserve appropriate recognition from both society and the government.

Former DG Shipping Amitabh Kumar Calls Safety the Top Priority

Former DG Shipping Amitabh Kumar also spoke about the safety and tracking of Indian seafarers during the programme. He said that the government should have clear information about how many Indian seafarers are present in the Hormuz region and on which ships they are deployed.

He said that in a crisis situation, the safety of seafarers should be the foremost priority. Seafarers should also remain vigilant about their personal safety and strictly follow the Safety Management System prescribed on board their vessels.

DCP Sachin Sharma Recalls His Journey at Sea

Delhi Police DCP and IPS officer Sachin Sharma also shared memories of his maritime journey during the programme. He revealed that before joining the police service, he had himself worked as a seafarer. Sharing his experiences, he recalled his time at sea, life aboard ships, and the challenges faced by seafarers.

Seafarers Returning Safely from Hormuz Honoured

During the programme, seafarers who had safely returned after passing through the Hormuz region under challenging circumstances, along with senior seafarers and experienced maritime professionals who have made long-standing contributions to the sector, were honoured.

On the occasion, seafarers also shared their experiences. The discussion highlighted various issues related to maritime safety, employment, training, financial security of families and seafarer welfare.

Sonika Parashar welcomed the guests at the event. The objective of the seminar was to recognise the contribution of seafarers who help keep the country’s maritime supply chain operational and to raise issues related to their safety and welfare on a wider platform.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Families of Deceased Seafarers Should Receive Rs.1 Crore Each in Assistance: Sanjay Parashar
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Families of Deceased Seafarers Should Receive Rs.1 Crore Each in Assistance: Sanjay Parashar

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Families of Deceased Seafarers Should Receive Rs.1 Crore Each in Assistance: Sanjay Parashar
Families of Deceased Seafarers Should Receive Rs.1 Crore Each in Assistance: Sanjay Parashar
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