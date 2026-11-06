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Home > BL News > Fascinate Textiles Limited Delivers Strong H1 Fy27 Performance; Revenue Grows 44.42% And Pat Rises 52.19%

Fascinate Textiles Limited Delivers Strong H1 Fy27 Performance; Revenue Grows 44.42% And Pat Rises 52.19%

Fascinate Textiles Limited Delivers Strong H1 Fy27 Performance; Revenue Grows 44.42% And Pat Rises 52.19%

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-11-06 15:31 IST

Revenue increases to ₹7,724.67 Lakhs; EBITDA grows 59.26% to ₹1,559.70 Lakhs; PAT rises 52.19% to ₹935.27 Lakhs

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New Delhi [India], November 6: Fascinate Textiles Limited, a West Bengal-based readymade garment manufacturer with a diversified product portfolio across multiple apparel categories, has reported strong financial performance for H1 FY27, the half year ended September 30, 2026.

H1 FY27 Financial Performance Highlights

₹ in Lakhs, except margins and growth percentages

Particulars H1 FY27 H1 FY26 Growth
Revenue 7,724.67 5,348.88 44.42%
EBITDA 1,559.70 979.36 59.26%
EBITDA Margin 20.17% 18.30% +187 bps
Profit After Tax 935.27 614.53 52.19%
PAT Margin 12.10% 11.49% +61 bps
Key Business & Operational Highlights
  • Strong Manufacturing Base: Installed annual capacity of 54 lakh garments, with FY26 capacity utilisation of 106.7%.
  • Capacity Expansion: Plans to double existing manufacturing capacity to support growing demand and larger order volumes.
  • Export Growth: Export order book of approximately ₹12 crore scheduled for execution during September–December 2026.
  • Diversified Portfolio: Product offerings across kidswear, infantwear, menswear and womenswear.
  • Strategic Focus: Strengthening working capital, expanding export presence and developing own brands to drive sustainable growth.
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vishal Nahar, Chairman and Managing Director of Fascinate Textiles Limited, said: “We are pleased with our performance in H1 FY27, reflecting sustained business momentum, improved operational efficiencies and our continued focus on profitable growth. As we move forward, our focus remains on strengthening our manufacturing capabilities and expanding our market presence. Our planned capacity expansion will enable us to cater to larger business volumes, improve turnaround times and respond more effectively to the evolving demands of the fast-fashion industry. Alongside our established B2B relationships, we are working towards strengthening our proprietary brands through an online-first approach, enabling us to diversify revenue streams and build a stronger direct-to-consumer presence. With an established retail network, diversified product portfolio and a clear growth roadmap, we remain committed to building a scalable and efficient garment manufacturing business while delivering sustainable growth and long-term value to our stakeholders.”
About Fascinate Textiles Limited

Established in 2017, Fascinate Textiles Limited is a West Bengal-based readymade garment manufacturer operating primarily through a B2B model, supplying large-format retailers and wholesalers. The Company offers a diversified apparel portfolio across infant, kids’, men’s and women’s wear, supported by in-house design capabilities, consistent quality and timely delivery.

With ISO 9001:2015 certification and SEDEX 4-Pillar compliance, the Company serves leading retailers, including Aditya Birla Fashion, Shoppers Stop and Reliance. Its proprietary brands C2B2 (Chitti Chitti Bang Bang), Cheekos and Penéon complement its B2B operations. The Company serves customers across multiple Indian states, including West Bengal, Karnataka, Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra and Telangana, and exports to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Fascinate Textiles is positioning itself for its next phase of growth through planned capacity doubling, faster fashion turnaround, an online-first strategy for its proprietary brands and a long-term vision to expand its global presence.

Safe Harbour Statement

Any forward-looking statements about expected future events, financial and operating results of the Company are based on certain assumptions which the Company does not guarantee the fulfilment of. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the Company’s operations include a downtrend in the industry, global or domestic or both, significant changes in political and economic environment in India or key markets abroad, tax laws, litigation, labor relations, exchange rate fluctuations, technological changes, investment and business income, cash flow projections, interest, and other costs. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Fascinate Textiles Limited Delivers Strong H1 Fy27 Performance; Revenue Grows 44.42% And Pat Rises 52.19%
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Fascinate Textiles Limited Delivers Strong H1 Fy27 Performance; Revenue Grows 44.42% And Pat Rises 52.19%

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Fascinate Textiles Limited Delivers Strong H1 Fy27 Performance; Revenue Grows 44.42% And Pat Rises 52.19%

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Fascinate Textiles Limited Delivers Strong H1 Fy27 Performance; Revenue Grows 44.42% And Pat Rises 52.19%
Fascinate Textiles Limited Delivers Strong H1 Fy27 Performance; Revenue Grows 44.42% And Pat Rises 52.19%
Fascinate Textiles Limited Delivers Strong H1 Fy27 Performance; Revenue Grows 44.42% And Pat Rises 52.19%
Fascinate Textiles Limited Delivers Strong H1 Fy27 Performance; Revenue Grows 44.42% And Pat Rises 52.19%
Fascinate Textiles Limited Delivers Strong H1 Fy27 Performance; Revenue Grows 44.42% And Pat Rises 52.19%

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