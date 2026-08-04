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Home > BL News > FLYTTA GREEN Introduces Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks for Dalmia Cement in Partnership with Drivn

FLYTTA GREEN Introduces Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks for Dalmia Cement in Partnership with Drivn

FLYTTA GREEN Introduces Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks for Dalmia Cement in Partnership with Drivn

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-04 15:06 IST

First batch of 15 trucks supplied by Montra Electric; 45 additional trucks planned for deployment during August and September

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New Delhi [India], August 4: FLYTTA GREEN has introduced its first fleet of heavy-duty electric trucks for Dalmia Cement’s clinker transportation operations in Assam. The deployment is being undertaken in partnership with Drivn, which is providing financing and leasing solutions for the vehicles.

This initiative follows FLYTTA GREEN’s successful launch of retrofitted electric trucks for Dalmia Cement in October 2025. It marks another important step in the company’s efforts to support the decarbonisation of heavy-duty industrial transportation.

FLYTTA GREEN will now focus on deploying new heavy-duty electric trucks with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 55 tonnes and above. The company also plans to develop dedicated charging infrastructure and explore the integration of solar power to support its electric vehicle operations.

The first batch of 15 trucks, supplied by Montra Electric, was delivered last week. An additional 45 trucks are expected to be delivered during August and September.

FLYTTA GREEN has received expressions of interest for approximately 1,000 heavy-duty electric trucks, which are expected to be deployed over the next 18 months to serve customers across the cement, mining, and metals industries. The initiative is being led by Ashwin Dichpally, Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In partnership with Drivn, FLYTTA GREEN plans to deploy 200 trucks during the current financial year. Financing for the remaining vehicles is expected to be supported by international investors.

The North-East, East and South-East regions of India will be the primary focus areas for these deployments, reflecting the growing demand for cleaner and more efficient transportation solutions across energy-intensive industries.

Through this programme, FLYTTA GREEN aims to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility in heavy-duty logistics while helping industrial customers reduce transportation-related emissions and advance their sustainability objectives.

About FLYTTA GREEN

FLYTTA GREEN provides heavy-duty transportation solutions designed to support the transition to zero-emission industrial logistics. The company works with customers across the cement, mining and metals industries to deploy heavy-duty electric trucks and the supporting infrastructure required for their operation.

About Drivn

Drivn provides financing and leasing solutions that support the adoption and deployment of commercial electric vehicles.

Media Contact

Manish Bekkem
Assistant Director — Founder’s Office
FLYTTA GREEN
Email: manish.bekkem@flyttagreen.com
Phone: +91 81066 66322

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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FLYTTA GREEN Introduces Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks for Dalmia Cement in Partnership with Drivn
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FLYTTA GREEN Introduces Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks for Dalmia Cement in Partnership with Drivn

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FLYTTA GREEN Introduces Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks for Dalmia Cement in Partnership with Drivn
FLYTTA GREEN Introduces Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks for Dalmia Cement in Partnership with Drivn
FLYTTA GREEN Introduces Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks for Dalmia Cement in Partnership with Drivn
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