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Home > BL News > Foam Home Marks 50 Years with the Launch of Circadia, a Premium Sleep Collection

Foam Home Marks 50 Years with the Launch of Circadia, a Premium Sleep Collection

Foam Home Marks 50 Years with the Launch of Circadia, a Premium Sleep Collection

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-22 18:05 IST

Circadia introduces Technogel technology from Italy, designed to support a more refined sleep experience.

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Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 22: Foam Home, one of India’s homegrown mattress brands, has launched Circadia, a new premium sleep collection, as it celebrates 50 years in the sleep solutions industry.

Founded in 1976 as a family-run mattress manufacturer, Foam Home has evolved alongside changing consumer needs while expanding its focus on sleep innovation. The company is now led by second-generation entrepreneur Sabina Bhanpurawala, who is driving its next phase of growth.

Named after the body’s natural circadian rhythm, Circadia has been developed around the understanding that sleep preferences vary from person to person. The collection is designed to offer balanced comfort, support, pressure relief, and temperature regulation through thoughtfully engineered sleep systems rather than relying on individual materials or trend-led features.

As Foam Home expands into India’s digital sleep market, Circadia takes a different approach from many online mattress offerings. Rather than focusing on free trials or one-size-fits-all products, the collection emphasises engineering and personalisation, with select models designed to be customised and adjusted over time as comfort preferences evolve.

Foam Home Marks 50 Years with the Launch of Circadia, a Premium Sleep Collection

The flagship Circadia range has been developed in collaboration with Technogel Italy and incorporates advanced sleep technologies focused on ergonomics and pressure distribution. Foam Home also partners with global manufacturers including BekaertDeslee and Latexco Belgium to bring internationally recognised sleep technologies to Indian consumers.

The launch comes at a time when conversations around sleep health are gaining greater attention in India, amid changing work patterns and increased screen time. Circadia adds to Foam Home’s premium portfolio with a collection developed to address diverse sleep preferences and requirements.

As Foam Home marks its 50th anniversary, the launch of Circadia represents the next phase in the brand’s product portfolio. The collection brings together the company’s manufacturing experience with collaborations across global sleep technology partners, reinforcing its continued focus on developing sleep solutions for the Indian market.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Foam Home Marks 50 Years with the Launch of Circadia, a Premium Sleep Collection
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Foam Home Marks 50 Years with the Launch of Circadia, a Premium Sleep Collection

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Foam Home Marks 50 Years with the Launch of Circadia, a Premium Sleep Collection
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Foam Home Marks 50 Years with the Launch of Circadia, a Premium Sleep Collection
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