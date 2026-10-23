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Home > BL News > Forcas Studio Reports H1 FY27 Performance with Total Income of Rs 1,310.17 Mn & PAT of Rs 99.91 Mn

Forcas Studio Reports H1 FY27 Performance with Total Income of Rs 1,310.17 Mn & PAT of Rs 99.91 Mn

Forcas Studio Reports H1 FY27 Performance with Total Income of Rs 1,310.17 Mn & PAT of Rs 99.91 Mn

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-10-23 19:31 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 23: Forcas Studio Limited (NSE: FORCAS), an asset-light, technology-enabled fashion company serving India’s mass-market apparel consumer through its brands FTX and TRIBE, has announced its unaudited financial results for the H1 FY27.

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Key Financial Highlights:

H1 FY27:

  • Total Income of ₹1,310.17 Mn, YoY growth of 56.4%
  • EBITDA of ₹153.06 Mn, YoY growth of 72.6%
  • EBITDA Margin of 11.74%, YoY growth of 115 Bps
  • Net Profit of ₹99.91 Mn, YoY growth of 72.0%
  • Net Profit Margin of 7.63%, YoY growth of 69 Bps
  • Diluted EPS of ₹5.68, YoY growth of 72.1%

Operational Highlights:

Launch on Flipkart Minutes FTX went live on Flipkart Minutes effective July 29, 2026, expanding its quick-commerce presenceSelected products are available for delivery in as little as 20 minutes, with the launch intimated to NSE on July 31, 2026
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sailesh Agarwal, Managing Director of Forcas Studio Limited said, “During H1 FY27, we continued to strengthen our distribution network and expand the reach of our brands, FTX and TRIBE. FTX was launched on Flipkart Minutes in July, taking our presence to four quick-commerce platforms and enhancing product accessibility across online channels. Our focus remained on expanding our distributor and retailer network, strengthening online marketplace sales, and improving product availability across channels. We also continued developing our Fitness Exchange athleisure and sports-accessories brand, with its launch planned for H2 FY27. Financially, total income for H1 FY27 stood at ₹1,310.17 Mn, compared with ₹837.51 Mn in H1 FY26, registering year-on-year growth of 56.4%. EBITDA stood at ₹153.06 Mn, with an EBITDA margin of 11.74%, compared with 10.60% in H1 FY26. PAT stood at ₹99.91 Mn, registering year-on-year growth of 72.0%, while the PAT margin stood at 7.63%. Earnings per share for the half year were ₹5.68, compared with ₹3.30 in H1 FY26. Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding our distribution network, strengthening our online and quick-commerce channels, building our own brands, and preparing for the launch of Fitness Exchange. We expect healthy consumer demand during the ongoing festive season to support sales momentum. Alongside this, our continued focus on brand development, inventory efficiency, and a stronger channel mix will drive sustainable growth and long-term value creation.”

About Forcas Studio Limited

Forcas Studio Limited (FORCAS) is a fashion and apparel company focused on affordable fast fashion through its flagship FTX brand and premium TRIBE brand. The company follows an asset-light, technology-driven business model, specializing in product design, sourcing, branding, quality control, and omni-channel distribution while outsourcing manufacturing. Its portfolio comprises 14+ menswear categories and over 2,000 SKUs, catering primarily to value-conscious consumers across India.

With a strong Pan-India distribution network comprising 700+ distributors, 18,000+ retailers, 500+ large-format stores, 15+ online marketplaces, and an expanding quick-commerce presence, the company has established a nationwide footprint covering 21,000+ pin codes. Supported by a 60,000 sq. ft. centralized warehouse in Kolkata, Forcas Studio combines technology, efficient supply chain management, and an asset-light operating model to deliver affordable and fashionable apparel at scale.

For FY26, the company reported Total Income of ₹1,980 Mn, EBITDA of ₹210.2 Mn, and PAT of ₹136.4 Mn.

For H1 FY27, the company reported Total Income of ₹1,310.17 Mn, EBITDA of ₹153.06 Mn, and PAT of ₹99.91 Mn.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Forcas Studio Reports H1 FY27 Performance with Total Income of Rs 1,310.17 Mn & PAT of Rs 99.91 Mn
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Forcas Studio Reports H1 FY27 Performance with Total Income of Rs 1,310.17 Mn & PAT of Rs 99.91 Mn

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Forcas Studio Reports H1 FY27 Performance with Total Income of Rs 1,310.17 Mn & PAT of Rs 99.91 Mn
Forcas Studio Reports H1 FY27 Performance with Total Income of Rs 1,310.17 Mn & PAT of Rs 99.91 Mn
Forcas Studio Reports H1 FY27 Performance with Total Income of Rs 1,310.17 Mn & PAT of Rs 99.91 Mn
Forcas Studio Reports H1 FY27 Performance with Total Income of Rs 1,310.17 Mn & PAT of Rs 99.91 Mn
Forcas Studio Reports H1 FY27 Performance with Total Income of Rs 1,310.17 Mn & PAT of Rs 99.91 Mn

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