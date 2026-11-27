Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27: Presented by Pranaasi Films, the show promises candid conversations, unfiltered anecdotes, laughter and a closer look at the people behind familiar faces

What happens when you replace the interview couch with a cup of chai, formal questions with friendly banter, and celebrity conversations with stories that feel like they are unfolding in your living room? You get Chai Par Bulaya Hai – a refreshing new talk show presented by Pranaasi Films and hosted by Kyna Kharbanda and Prishita Singh Kharbanda.

Moving away from the conventional interview format, Chai Par Bulaya Hai brings celebrities, artists and interesting personalities together for conversations that are warm, spontaneous and refreshingly personal. Built around the simple yet familiar Indian tradition of bonding over a cup of chai, the show creates an atmosphere where guests can let their guard down, share a laugh and open up about experiences that go beyond their professional lives.

The show’s biggest draw lies in its easy-going format and the personal equation between its hosts and guests, many of whom are friends and family. This familiarity lends the conversations an intimate, relaxed quality, making every episode feel less like a recorded interview and more like a get-together at home. From memories of their first films and defining career moments to hilarious incidents, personal experiences and lesser-known anecdotes, the conversations promise plenty of moments that audiences would love to discover.

Hosted by Kyna Kharbanda and Prishita Singh Kharbanda, the show is driven by their natural camaraderie and an approach that puts storytelling ahead of scripted questions. The idea is to bring out the personalities behind the public image, allowing viewers to discover a more candid, relatable and unfiltered side of people they know and admire.

Through Pranaasi Films, the hosts aim to build a space where conversations flow organically, stories find an audience and every guest brings something unique to the table.

Talking about the show, Kyna Kharbanda and Prishita Singh Kharbanda shared, ”After all, some of the most memorable stories are never told in formal interviews. They emerge over a cup of chai, amid laughter, unexpected revelations and conversations that refuse to end. And that’s exactly what Chai Par Bulaya Hai is bringing to the screen”

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