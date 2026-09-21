Forteasia Realty Accelerates Haryana’s Industrial Transformation with 135+ Acre Forteasia Industrial Township

New Delhi [India], September 21: Forteasia Realty Private Limited has announced rapid progress on its flagship development, the Forteasia Industrial Township (FIT), a RERA-approved 135+ acre next-generation industrial hub strategically located on Meham–Beri Road at Kalanaur in Rohtak district, Haryana. Positioned as a game-changer for the region’s industrial landscape, FIT offers seamless connectivity to the KMP Expressway, the Delhi–Hisar Highway, and the wider NCR industrial corridor, making it an ideal destination for manufacturers, logistics players, warehousing operators, and businesses looking to expand into one of India’s most dynamic economic zones. With its prime location and modern infrastructure, the township is rapidly emerging as a preferred address for industrial and plotted development in Haryana.

Conceptualized as an integrated ecosystem, Forteasia Industrial Township blends industrial plots with residential plots to create a seamless environment for both business and luxury living. This visionary approach ensures that businesses can operate efficiently while their workforce enjoys a superior quality of life. “Forteasia Industrial Township is designed to be a complete ecosystem where businesses can thrive with world-class infrastructure and support services,” said Mr. Shiv Garg, Director, Forteasia Realty Pvt. Ltd. His words reflect the company’s commitment to building sustainable, infrastructure-driven industrial communities that enable business growth and modern working environments.

The township comes loaded with an impressive array of world-class amenities designed to enhance both productivity and lifestyle. For business and infrastructure needs, FIT offers a commercial complex, 24 Metre wide roads, 24×7 security, EV charging stations, common parking, STP/WTP facilities, rainwater harvesting systems, and dedicated worker residential facilities. For lifestyle and recreation, residents and businesses can enjoy a clubhouse with swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, green parks, and a golf course strip. These amenities ensure that Forteasia Industrial Township is not just a place to work, but a complete live-work-play ecosystem that sets a new benchmark for industrial townships in the region.

Forteasia Realty is not just making promises — it is delivering at scale. Across its portfolio, the company has already delivered 5.3 million square feet and has 7.93 million square feet under development in the industrial and plotted segments. This strong pipeline reflects the company’s growing presence and its commitment to timely project deliveries. The development of Forteasia Industrial Township underscores Forteasia’s larger mission: to build sustainable, infrastructure-driven industrial communities that enable business growth and modern working environments. With RERA approval and a proven track record, FIT stands out as a compelling opportunity for businesses seeking a future-ready industrial address, investors looking at high-potential plotted developments, and families wanting a modern residential ecosystem.

About Forteasia Realty

Forteasia Realty Private Limited is a developer focused on industrial, residential, and commercial plotted developments, delivering quality infrastructure to drive regional economic growth. With a strong track record of timely project deliveries and RERA compliance, the company has emerged as a trusted name in Haryana’s real estate landscape. Its portfolio spans large-scale developments that integrate modern design, environmental sustainability, and long-term value creation.

For businesses seeking a future-ready industrial address, for investors looking at high-potential plotted developments, and for families wanting a modern residential ecosystem, Forteasia Industrial Township stands out as a compelling opportunity. With rapid progress, RERA approval, strategic connectivity, and world-class amenities, FIT is not just a township — it is the future of industrial living in Haryana. Forteasia Industrial Township — Where Business Meets Luxury Living. For more information about Forteasia Industrial Township and investment opportunities, contact Forteasia Realty Private Limited today.