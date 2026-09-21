LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Forteasia Realty Accelerates Haryana’s Industrial Transformation with 135+ Acre Forteasia Industrial Township

Forteasia Realty Accelerates Haryana’s Industrial Transformation with 135+ Acre Forteasia Industrial Township

Forteasia Realty Accelerates Haryana’s Industrial Transformation with 135+ Acre Forteasia Industrial Township

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-21 19:57 IST

New Delhi [India], September 21: Forteasia Realty Private Limited has announced rapid progress on its flagship development, the Forteasia Industrial Township (FIT), a RERA-approved 135+ acre next-generation industrial hub strategically located on Meham–Beri Road at Kalanaur in Rohtak district, Haryana. Positioned as a game-changer for the region’s industrial landscape, FIT offers seamless connectivity to the KMP Expressway, the Delhi–Hisar Highway, and the wider NCR industrial corridor, making it an ideal destination for manufacturers, logistics players, warehousing operators, and businesses looking to expand into one of India’s most dynamic economic zones. With its prime location and modern infrastructure, the township is rapidly emerging as a preferred address for industrial and plotted development in Haryana.

You Might Be Interested In

Conceptualized as an integrated ecosystem, Forteasia Industrial Township blends industrial plots with residential plots to create a seamless environment for both business and luxury living. This visionary approach ensures that businesses can operate efficiently while their workforce enjoys a superior quality of life. “Forteasia Industrial Township is designed to be a complete ecosystem where businesses can thrive with world-class infrastructure and support services,” said Mr. Shiv Garg, Director, Forteasia Realty Pvt. Ltd. His words reflect the company’s commitment to building sustainable, infrastructure-driven industrial communities that enable business growth and modern working environments.

The township comes loaded with an impressive array of world-class amenities designed to enhance both productivity and lifestyle. For business and infrastructure needs, FIT offers a commercial complex, 24 Metre wide roads, 24×7 security, EV charging stations, common parking, STP/WTP facilities, rainwater harvesting systems, and dedicated worker residential facilities. For lifestyle and recreation, residents and businesses can enjoy a clubhouse with swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, green parks, and a golf course strip. These amenities ensure that Forteasia Industrial Township is not just a place to work, but a complete live-work-play ecosystem that sets a new benchmark for industrial townships in the region.

Forteasia Realty is not just making promises — it is delivering at scale. Across its portfolio, the company has already delivered 5.3 million square feet and has 7.93 million square feet under development in the industrial and plotted segments. This strong pipeline reflects the company’s growing presence and its commitment to timely project deliveries. The development of Forteasia Industrial Township underscores Forteasia’s larger mission: to build sustainable, infrastructure-driven industrial communities that enable business growth and modern working environments. With RERA approval and a proven track record, FIT stands out as a compelling opportunity for businesses seeking a future-ready industrial address, investors looking at high-potential plotted developments, and families wanting a modern residential ecosystem.

About Forteasia Realty

Forteasia Realty Private Limited is a developer focused on industrial, residential, and commercial plotted developments, delivering quality infrastructure to drive regional economic growth. With a strong track record of timely project deliveries and RERA compliance, the company has emerged as a trusted name in Haryana’s real estate landscape. Its portfolio spans large-scale developments that integrate modern design, environmental sustainability, and long-term value creation.

For businesses seeking a future-ready industrial address, for investors looking at high-potential plotted developments, and for families wanting a modern residential ecosystem, Forteasia Industrial Township stands out as a compelling opportunity. With rapid progress, RERA approval, strategic connectivity, and world-class amenities, FIT is not just a township — it is the future of industrial living in Haryana. Forteasia Industrial Township — Where Business Meets Luxury Living. For more information about Forteasia Industrial Township and investment opportunities, contact Forteasia Realty Private Limited today.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Forteasia Realty Accelerates Haryana’s Industrial Transformation with 135+ Acre Forteasia Industrial Township
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

IIT Bombay Row: 750 Faculty Members Back Professor Suryanarayan Dulla; Say It’s ‘Unfair’ To Declare Him Guilty Before Probe

Bench Mark Infotech Services Limited to Launch IPO on NSE Emerge; Offer Opens September 25, 2026

When Rabbits Stop Eating: Looking Beyond the Teeth – The Emerging Role of Cone Beam CT in Rabbit Dental Disease

Khavda Transmission Corridor. Powering India’s Green Transition

Lehar Footwears Limited Signs Bollywood Actor ‘Rajkummar Rao’ as Brand Ambassador for its in-house brand – Rannr

LATEST NEWS

Kylian Mbappe Calls Working Under Zinedine Zidane ‘Like a Movie’: France Captain Recalls Real Madrid Connection From Age 13

Bijnor Viral Hotel MMS: 200 Private Videos Of Couples Found On Restaurant Worker’s Phone — What Happened?

Saurav Gurjar Arrested: What Happened To The Mahabharat Actor? Case Explained

Declan Rice, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford Ruled Out of England Nations League 2026 Squad: James Garner, Morgan Gibbs-White Called up

Kajal Kumari MMS Video Resurfaces On Social Media, Sparks Online Buzz

Forteasia Realty Accelerates Haryana’s Industrial Transformation with 135+ Acre Forteasia Industrial Township

Lehar Footwears Limited Signs Bollywood Actor ‘Rajkummar Rao’ as Brand Ambassador for its in-house brand – Rannr

Who Is OG Tehran? Hustle 5 Rapper’s Journey, Real Name, Age, Career And Why He Was Eliminated

GD Goenka Surat Partners With Mission Kamyab for Scholarship Exam for JEE and NEET

Zaheer Khan Named CSK Head Coach For IPL 2027: 2011 World Cup Winner Reunites With MS Dhoni After Stephen Fleming’s Exit

Forteasia Realty Accelerates Haryana’s Industrial Transformation with 135+ Acre Forteasia Industrial Township

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Forteasia Realty Accelerates Haryana’s Industrial Transformation with 135+ Acre Forteasia Industrial Township

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Forteasia Realty Accelerates Haryana’s Industrial Transformation with 135+ Acre Forteasia Industrial Township
Forteasia Realty Accelerates Haryana’s Industrial Transformation with 135+ Acre Forteasia Industrial Township
Forteasia Realty Accelerates Haryana’s Industrial Transformation with 135+ Acre Forteasia Industrial Township
Forteasia Realty Accelerates Haryana’s Industrial Transformation with 135+ Acre Forteasia Industrial Township
Forteasia Realty Accelerates Haryana’s Industrial Transformation with 135+ Acre Forteasia Industrial Township

QUICK LINKS