LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Founder-led branding builds stronger consumer trust, says Country Club CMD Y. Rajeev Reddy

Founder-led branding builds stronger consumer trust, says Country Club CMD Y. Rajeev Reddy

Founder-led branding builds stronger consumer trust, says Country Club CMD Y. Rajeev Reddy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-07-11 19:43 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 11: As founder-led branding gains momentum across industries, Country Club Hospitality & Holidays Ltd. Chairman and Managing Director Y. Rajeev Reddy says authenticity and personal leadership are becoming more effective than traditional celebrity endorsements in building lasting consumer trust.

You Might Be Interested In

Recalling the decision to become the face of Country Club, Reddy said it came while searching for a brand ambassador.

“Many celebrities were unwilling to experience the adventure that defines Country Club—from skydiving and scuba diving to paragliding and white-water rafting. I realised no one could represent the brand’s vision better than its founder. That was the turning point, and I decided to become the face of Country Club,” he said.

Founded in 1989, Country Club today serves over 450,000 membership families, representing a community of more than two million members, through its network of clubs, resorts, and hospitality destinations across India and overseas.

The company continues to promote experiential tourism through its flagship destinations, including:

  • Country Club Wildlife Resort, Bandipur, encourages wildlife and eco-tourism.
  • Country Club Sundarbans, promoting nature-based travel experiences.
  • Country Club Kovalam, Kerala, is known for its world-class spa and wellness experiences.
  • Country Club Kodaikanal is a premier hill retreat offering nature-based leisure experiences.

YouTube link:
https://www.youtube.com/shorts/Ur6I0E-T-U0

Reddy said customer trust and consistent leadership have been central to the company’s growth over the past three decades.

“People connect with authenticity. They trust leaders who have built the brand and understand its values. Founder-led branding creates credibility that goes beyond advertising and helps build lasting relationships,” he said.

Highlighting a key milestone, Reddy said Country Club has successfully become a Zero Debt Company, strengthening its financial foundation for future growth.

He said the company has also embarked on Mission 2030, a long-term roadmap focused on expanding its hospitality footprint, enhancing technology-driven member experiences and growing to one million membership families by 2030.

“Mission 2030 reflects our commitment to sustainable growth, innovation and delivering greater value to our members while strengthening Country Club’s position as a leading hospitality and lifestyle brand,” Reddy added.

For media queries:

Nirav
Email: nirav@countryclubmail.com
Mobile: +91 98450 35959

Hiram
Email: hiram@countryclubmail.com
Mobile: +91 98490 30540

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Founder-led branding builds stronger consumer trust, says Country Club CMD Y. Rajeev Reddy
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Actor Alii Khan Is Building a New Kind of Screen Presence in a Fast-Moving Format

Acharya Bhavinbhai Pandya and Acharya Mananbhai Pandya Honoured with the Global Leader of the Year 2026 Award at the House of Lords, London

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma Turns Good Samaritan, Rushes Injured Woman To Hospital In Panchkula

Biz-Insights IT Solutions and Femtech Cosme Tokyo Forge Strategic AI, IT & Women’s Healthcare Alliance

What Is PFI? Why Has Delhi Court Put Banned Outfit On Trial For Waging War Against India?

LATEST NEWS

India’s Minerva Academy Stun Defending Champions HJK to Lift Helsinki Cup in Finland

Founder-led branding builds stronger consumer trust, says Country Club CMD Y. Rajeev Reddy

Jayden Adams Dies Aged 25: South Africa FIFA World Cup 2026 Midfielder Passes Away Weeks After Historic Campaign

Understanding the unique Salary Account benefits for government employees

Alliance: Uorfi Javed Calls Riva Kishan a ‘Snake’ After Sister Dolly Javed’s Elimination; ‘Pichle Janam Mein Saanp Thi Kya?’

Alliance: Aly Goni Enters as Wildcard, Locks Horns With Kushal Tandon in Explosive Promo; Arslan Goni Steps In

What Is PFI? Why Has Delhi Court Put Banned Outfit On Trial For Waging War Against India?

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 5th T20I match on TV and Online In India? Check Details

Passengers Grab Thief By Hand As He Attempts To Steal Phone In Moving Bihar Train

IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Will Sanju Samson Replace Tilak Varma in Southampton? Check India’s Probable Playing XI, Pitch Report, Weather Update

Founder-led branding builds stronger consumer trust, says Country Club CMD Y. Rajeev Reddy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Founder-led branding builds stronger consumer trust, says Country Club CMD Y. Rajeev Reddy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Founder-led branding builds stronger consumer trust, says Country Club CMD Y. Rajeev Reddy
Founder-led branding builds stronger consumer trust, says Country Club CMD Y. Rajeev Reddy
Founder-led branding builds stronger consumer trust, says Country Club CMD Y. Rajeev Reddy
Founder-led branding builds stronger consumer trust, says Country Club CMD Y. Rajeev Reddy

QUICK LINKS