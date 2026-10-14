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Home > BL News > Fredna Dental Systems Expands Advanced 3D Imaging Expertise into Veterinary Healthcare with India’s First Dedicated Veterinary CBCT

Fredna Dental Systems Expands Advanced 3D Imaging Expertise into Veterinary Healthcare with India’s First Dedicated Veterinary CBCT

Fredna Dental Systems Expands Advanced 3D Imaging Expertise into Veterinary Healthcare with India’s First Dedicated Veterinary CBCT

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-10-14 12:54 IST

Building on its expertise in advanced dental and maxillofacial imaging, Fredna Dental Systems extends specialised CBCT capabilities to veterinary diagnostics through Fredna Vet Diagnostics and DentXVet.

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: Fredna Dental Systems (FDS), India’s largest dental diagnostic centre, has expanded its expertise in advanced three-dimensional imaging into veterinary healthcare with the introduction of India’s first dedicated CBCT (Cone Beam Computed Tomography) machine for veterinary applications through Fredna Vet Diagnostics (FVD).

FDS’ specialised veterinary division, DentXVet, supports the interpretation and reporting of CBCT examinations. The introduction of this machine marks an extension of Fredna Dental Systems’ capabilities in high-resolution CBCT imaging, radiographic interpretation and specialised reporting into the veterinary space, bringing advanced imaging infrastructure and expertise to the diagnostic evaluation of companion animals.

Unlike conventional two-dimensional radiography, CBCT produces detailed three-dimensional images that allow anatomical structures to be evaluated from multiple planes. In veterinary diagnostics, this can enable more precise assessment of dental, maxillofacial, cranial, nasal and other complex osseous structures, particularly in cases where detailed anatomical visualisation is important for diagnosis and treatment planning.

The technology can provide greater clarity on the location, extent and orientation of abnormalities, and can be particularly valuable in evaluating trauma, fractures, dental pathology and other conditions involving complex hard-tissue structures.

Commenting on the introduction, Mr. Fredun Medhora, Director, Fredna Dental Systems, stated, “At Fredna Dental Systems, our focus has always been on advancing the role of specialised imaging and diagnostics in enabling more precise clinical decision-making. Extending this expertise into veterinary healthcare through India’s first dedicated veterinary CBCT is a natural progression of that vision. Through Fredna Vet Diagnostics, we are bringing this capability into a specialised veterinary environment, supported by the infrastructure and expertise required to make advanced imaging more accessible to veterinarians. For us, this is about taking our experience in advanced imaging beyond conventional boundaries and contributing to the evolution of specialised diagnostics in animal healthcare.”

Speaking about the diagnostic relevance of the technology, Dr. Vinayak Umesh Shirsekar, Director, Fredna Dental Systems, stated, “CBCT records detailed hard-tissue information of the maxillofacial region, including the teeth and bone. This makes it particularly valuable in evaluating trauma, facial and cranial fractures, as well as dental fractures. It can help determine the number, location, direction and extent of a fracture, whether fractured segments are displaced, and whether vital structures are involved. In dental cases, it can also help assess the extent of a crack or fracture within a tooth and its relationship with surrounding structures. These findings can be valuable for risk assessment and treatment planning.”

The imaging capability at FVD is supported by DentXVet, the specialised veterinary division of Fredna Dental Systems, which provides radiographic interpretation and reporting for CBCT examinations conducted at Fredna Vet Diagnostics.

With the introduction of dedicated veterinary CBCT, Fredna Dental Systems is extending its imaging and reporting expertise beyond human dental diagnostics into veterinary healthcare, bringing together advanced technology, specialised interpretation and veterinary-focused diagnostics through FVD and DentXVet.

The initiative further strengthens FDS’ focus on developing specialised imaging capabilities and diagnostic infrastructure for complex clinical requirements, while extending its expertise in advanced imaging to the evolving needs of animal healthcare.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Fredna Dental Systems Expands Advanced 3D Imaging Expertise into Veterinary Healthcare with India’s First Dedicated Veterinary CBCT
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Fredna Dental Systems Expands Advanced 3D Imaging Expertise into Veterinary Healthcare with India’s First Dedicated Veterinary CBCT

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Fredna Dental Systems Expands Advanced 3D Imaging Expertise into Veterinary Healthcare with India’s First Dedicated Veterinary CBCT
Fredna Dental Systems Expands Advanced 3D Imaging Expertise into Veterinary Healthcare with India’s First Dedicated Veterinary CBCT
Fredna Dental Systems Expands Advanced 3D Imaging Expertise into Veterinary Healthcare with India’s First Dedicated Veterinary CBCT
Fredna Dental Systems Expands Advanced 3D Imaging Expertise into Veterinary Healthcare with India’s First Dedicated Veterinary CBCT
Fredna Dental Systems Expands Advanced 3D Imaging Expertise into Veterinary Healthcare with India’s First Dedicated Veterinary CBCT

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