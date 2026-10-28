Fredna Vet Diagnostics Uncovers Widespread Bone Tumour in Dog Through Advanced CT Imaging

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: An unexplained femoral fracture in an eight-year-old Golden Retriever named Waffle led to the discovery of a potentially life-threatening, widespread bone tumour at Fredna Vet Diagnostics, highlighting the role of advanced imaging in identifying serious underlying disease in companion animals.

Waffle was presented with severe right hindlimb lameness that had progressed to complete non-weight-bearing, despite no known history of trauma. Initial radiographs revealed a fracture of the right femur with aggressive bone destruction, raising suspicion of an underlying pathological process. Preliminary investigations, including routine blood tests and abdominal ultrasonography, did not establish the cause.

A subsequent whole-body, contrast-enhanced CT examination revealed an extensive destructive lesion in the proximal femur, along with additional bone lesions involving the scapula, ribs and vertebrae. Lesions in the liver and spleen were also suggestive of metastatic involvement. The findings strongly supported advanced, multifocal osteosarcoma, an aggressive form of bone cancer, although definitive confirmation would require histopathological examination. No pulmonary metastases were identified on the CT scan.

3D reconstruction image showing multiple fracture fragments

Commenting on the case, Dr. Chetanya Walia, Veterinary Radiologist, Fredna Vet Diagnostics, said, “When a fracture occurs without any identifiable trauma, it is important to look beyond the injury itself. In Waffle’s case, whole-body CT helped us identify the extent of the bone destruction and detect additional lesions that were not established through the initial investigations. This highlights how advanced imaging can play a critical role in evaluating complex cases and guiding further clinical decisions.”

The case demonstrates how advanced CT imaging can reveal the extent of disease beyond the site of an apparent orthopaedic injury, supporting a more comprehensive assessment of complex conditions.

Fredna Vet Diagnostics also offers specialised veterinary cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), extending advanced three-dimensional imaging capabilities into animal healthcare. While conventional CT was used in Waffle’s case, the centre’s specialised imaging capabilities reflect the growing role of advanced diagnostics in veterinary medicine.

About Fredna Vet Diagnostics

Fredna Vet Diagnostics provides specialised diagnostic imaging services for companion animals, supporting veterinary professionals in investigating complex clinical conditions.

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