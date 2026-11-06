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Home > BL News > Fredun Pharmaceuticals On A Growth Overdrive: Net Profit Soars 94%, Ebitda Rockets 92% And Revenue Surges 87% In H1 Fy27

Fredun Pharmaceuticals On A Growth Overdrive: Net Profit Soars 94%, Ebitda Rockets 92% And Revenue Surges 87% In H1 Fy27

Fredun Pharmaceuticals On A Growth Overdrive: Net Profit Soars 94%, Ebitda Rockets 92% And Revenue Surges 87% In H1 Fy27

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-11-06 17:51 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited (BSE – FREDUN | 539730), one of India’s leading pharmaceutical formulation manufacturing companies, has announced its unaudited financial results for Q2 & H1 FY27. The Company offers a diversified portfolio spanning generics, cosmeceuticals, nutraceuticals, mobility solutions, and animal healthcare products.

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Key Financial Highlights

Standalone key Financial Highlights – Q2 FY27

  • Total Income rose 84.21% YoY to ₹267.64 Cr from ₹145.29 Cr.
  • EBITDA rose 90.74% YoY to ₹42.60 Cr from ₹22.34 Cr.
  • EBITDA Margin improved 55 bps YoY to 15.92% from 15.37%.
  • Net Profit rose 93.44% YoY to ₹18.83 Cr from ₹9.73 Cr.
  • Net Profit Margin improved 34 bps YoY to 7.03% from 6.70%.

Standalone key Financial Highlights – H1 FY27

  • Total Income rose 87.02% YoY to ₹495.88 Cr from ₹265.15 Cr.
  • EBITDA rose 91.67% YoY to ₹75.38 Cr from ₹39.33 Cr.
  • EBITDA Margin improved 37 bps YoY to 15.20% from 14.83%.
  • Net Profit rose 93.92% YoY to ₹31.99 Cr from ₹16.50 Cr.
  • Net Profit Margin improved 23 bps YoY to 6.45% from 6.22%.

Recent Key Business Highlights

Goodman Vetcare – 26% stake acquired Fredun bought a 26% stake at a ₹300 crore valuation in September 2026; Goodman plans 8+ new stores, targeting ₹100 crore revenue by FY31.
Furlicks – Acquisition of Pet-Wellness Brand In September 2026, Fredun acquired Furlicks from USV and its subsidiary Wellbeing Nutrition, marking its entry into pet wellness. Furlicks makes easy-to-give oral strips covering skin and coat, gut health, joint care, calming, oral care and multivitamins.The Company plans to launch 16 new products over the next 6–9 months, taking the portfolio from 6 to 22 SKUs. The new launches will add formats such as cold-extruded, air-dried and freeze-dried products and functional biscuits.
PAWTALKS – Platform Launched Sep 4, 2026 as a pet healthcare knowledge platform, with expert content on YouTube and Instagram.
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Fredun Medhora, Managing Director, said, “H1 FY27 has built well on the strong start we made in the first quarter. In H1, total income grew ~87%, EBITDA grew ~92% and net profit grew ~94% year-on-year. Growth came from both our vintage business and our new-age brands. Our core formulations business keeps getting more efficient and keeps adding higher-margin registrations. Our newer businesses in pet care, mobility, nutrition and dermaceuticals are now in a high-growth phase. These businesses carry better margins, so as they grow, they are steadily raising the quality of our earnings. Fredun GX is now present in 19 states, and pharmacies and distributors are giving our products strong acceptance and repeat orders. The industry around us is giving us strong support. Access to medicine is still low across large parts of India, especially in Tier 2 to Tier 4 towns. Demand for affordable, quality formulations also remain strong in our export markets. In parallel, consumers are moving towards preventive healthcare, nutrition and wellness. Pet care is one of the fastest-changing categories, as more pet parents treat their pets as family. This quarter we took important steps to capture that opportunity. We acquired Furlicks, picked up a 26% stake in Goodman Vetcare and launched PAWTALKS. These now sit alongside our functional foods, diagnostics and the Wagr platform, and together they bring us closer to a complete pet-wellness ecosystem in India. We remain very optimistic about the road ahead. We are expanding capacity with the aim of building one of the largest manufacturing units at a single location in the country. We are also widening our product basket and strengthening the balance sheet. As always, we would rather under-promise and over-deliver. Our focus stays on consistent product availability, deeper market penetration and sustainable, profitable growth that creates lasting value for our shareholders.”

About Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited, healthcare and pharmaceuticals company offer a range of products, including antihypertensives, antidiabetic, antiretroviral drugs (ARVs) and narcotics. It is also engaged in the manufacturing of dietary/herbal supplements, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and other healthcare products along with animal healthcare products. With such a diverse range of products, the Company’s objective is to be a holistic healthcare provider. The Company primarily exports its products to Africa, Southeast Asia, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries and Latin America.

In the FY26, Fredun reported total revenues of ₹639.12 Cr, with an EBITDA of ₹94.79 Cr and a PAT of ₹33.21 Cr.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Fredun Pharmaceuticals On A Growth Overdrive: Net Profit Soars 94%, Ebitda Rockets 92% And Revenue Surges 87% In H1 Fy27
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Fredun Pharmaceuticals On A Growth Overdrive: Net Profit Soars 94%, Ebitda Rockets 92% And Revenue Surges 87% In H1 Fy27

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Fredun Pharmaceuticals On A Growth Overdrive: Net Profit Soars 94%, Ebitda Rockets 92% And Revenue Surges 87% In H1 Fy27

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Fredun Pharmaceuticals On A Growth Overdrive: Net Profit Soars 94%, Ebitda Rockets 92% And Revenue Surges 87% In H1 Fy27
Fredun Pharmaceuticals On A Growth Overdrive: Net Profit Soars 94%, Ebitda Rockets 92% And Revenue Surges 87% In H1 Fy27
Fredun Pharmaceuticals On A Growth Overdrive: Net Profit Soars 94%, Ebitda Rockets 92% And Revenue Surges 87% In H1 Fy27
Fredun Pharmaceuticals On A Growth Overdrive: Net Profit Soars 94%, Ebitda Rockets 92% And Revenue Surges 87% In H1 Fy27
Fredun Pharmaceuticals On A Growth Overdrive: Net Profit Soars 94%, Ebitda Rockets 92% And Revenue Surges 87% In H1 Fy27

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