FREOSSI Anti-Tick & Flea Spray: Supporting Tick and Flea Protection During Everyday Pet Activities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: Walks in the park, outdoor play and family trips are some of the little experiences that make life with pets special. However, spending time outdoors can also expose pets to ticks and fleas, making preventive care an important consideration for pet parents.

FREOSSI Anti-Tick & Flea Spray is a topical repellent formulated to help prevent ticks and fleas in pets. Available in a 100 ml pack, the spray contains a selected essential-oil blend and offers a convenient format for pet parents looking to incorporate tick-and-flea repellence into their pets’ everyday care routines.

Designed with outdoor activities in mind, the spray can be considered as part of a pet-care routine during walks, outdoor play and travel. Its easy-to-use format makes it a practical option for pet parents looking to be mindful of their pets’ exposure to ticks and fleas while enjoying time outdoors.

Product Details

Product Name: FREOSSI Anti-Tick & Flea Spray

Pack Size: 100 ml

Product Category: Topical tick-and-flea repellent for pets

Key Ingredients: Selected essential-oil blend

Indication: Formulated to help repel ticks and fleas during activities such as walks, outdoor play and travel.

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