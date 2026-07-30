Friendship’s Day Gift Guide: Kingston’s Top Tech Picks for Every Kind of Best Friend

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: This Friendship’s Day, celebrate the friends who make every moment memorable with Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions. Whether your best friend is a passionate gamer, an avid traveler, or a creative content creator, Kingston offers the perfect tech gift to match their lifestyle. From high-performance storage to reliable memory solutions, discover thoughtful gifts that they’ll use and appreciate every day.

Celebrate your friendship with a gift that’s built to last—because great memories deserve great technology

For your Gamer BFF:

Friendship deserves gifts that go beyond the moment. This Friendship’s Day, surprise your favorite gamer with a performance upgrade they’ll enjoy every time they play. Kingston FURY memory and SSDs deliver the speed and reliability to keep every game running at its best.

Kingston FURY Renegade G5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Surprise your friend with the Kingston FURY Renegade G5 PCIe 5.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, designed for gamers and power users seeking maximum performance. It eliminates storage bottlenecks and drastically reduces load times, making it perfect for intense gaming, editing, and heavy workflows.

With up to 14,800/14,000MB/s read/write speeds

Leveraging the latest PCIe Gen5 x 4 controller and 3D TLC NAND

Available in capacities from 1024GB, 2048GB and 4096GB

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB

Give your best friend’s gaming rig the upgrade it deserves with Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 memory. Excellent for blazing through resource-heavy games, boosting frame rates, and handling intense multiplayer sessions, this memory delivers the speed and reliability they need for uninterrupted, high-performance gaming.

On-die ECC (ODECC) for improved stability at extreme speeds.

Dual 32-bit subchannels for increased efficiency.

Integrated power management for optimal power delivery.

For your Content Creator friend:

For the friend who’s always creating, give them a gift that works as hard as they do. Kingston’s NV3 and KC3000 SSDs deliver the speed, responsiveness, and storage needed to keep projects moving—from the first draft to the final edit

Kingston NV3 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

For the friend who’s always creating, give them storage that keeps pace with every project. Kingston’s NV3 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD delivers fast performance and dependable responsiveness, helping them edit, design, and multitask with confidence.

Robust next-gen storage solution powered by a Gen 4×4 NVMe controller.

Delivers read/write speeds of up to 6,000/5,000MB/s

Compact single-sided M.2 2280 (22x80mm) design allows for storage expansion up to 4TB

KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

For the friend who turns inspiration into reality, having the right tools makes all the difference. Kingston’s KC3000 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD delivers exceptional speed and responsiveness, making it easy to edit 4K videos, work on complex 3D renders, manage large creative files, and switch seamlessly between demanding applications—so every project keeps moving from idea to completion.

Delivers next-level performance using the latest Gen 4×4 NVMe controller and 3D TLC NAND

Compact M.2 2280 form factor

With formidable speeds up to 7,000MB/s read/write

Low profile graphene aluminum heat spreader

For your travel-loving best friend:

This Friendship’s Day, gift your travel buddy Kingston’s external and portable SSDs so they can capture every destination, every detour, and every unforgettable moment without worrying about storage. Compact enough to go anywhere and reliable enough to keep every memory safe, it’s the perfect companion for every journey.

Kingston XS1000R external SSD –

Always chasing the next adventure—whether it’s hiking scenic trails, catching the next flight, or capturing every unforgettable moment along the way? The Kingston XS1000R is the perfect companion for your travel partner. From expanding storage on an iPhone 16 to backing up priceless travel memories, this sleek, pocket-sized SSD is built to keep pace with every journey.

Speeds up to 1,050MB/s with USB 3.2 Gen 2

with USB 3.2 Gen 2 Compact, pocket-sized form factor

Includes USB-C® to USB-A cable and USB-A to USB-C adapter for broad compatibility with PCs, Macs, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, iPhones, and Android smartphones

Kingston XS2000 external SSD

For the friend who turns every trip into a cinematic story, the Kingston XS2000 is the ultimate travel companion. Whether they’re capturing breathtaking landscapes, filming 4K content, or recording ProRes video directly from a compatible iPhone, its ultra-fast performance and up to 2TB of storage help keep every moment safe without slowing them down. Compact, powerful, and built for creators on the move, it’s the gift they’ll appreciate long after the journey ends.

Speeds up to 2,000MB/s with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2

IP55 rating with removable rubber sleeve

Delivers speeds of up to 400 HD photos per second and transfers a 1-hour 4K video in under 30 seconds, making it ideal for high-res image and 8K video editing on the go

Kingston Dual Portable SSD

For the friend who’s always sharing memories as fast as they make them, the Kingston Dual Portable SSD is the perfect Friendship’s Day gift. Whether they’re swapping photos from a weekend getaway, transferring videos between devices, or backing up moments on the go, its built-in USB Type-A and USB Type-C connectors make sharing effortless—no extra cables needed. With ultra-fast transfer speeds and a sleek, pocket-sized design, it’s made to keep up with every adventure you take together.

Cable-free portable SSD with dual USB Type-A and USB Type-C connectors

USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds up to 1,050MB/s read and 950MB/s write

Compact, lightweight metal design that slips easily into any pocket, backpack, or carry-on

For more information visit kingston.com.