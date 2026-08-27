From Ayodhya to Ujjain and Tirupati, Shreelok Offers 3D Temple Darshan From Home

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 27: Temple darshan may now become more accessible to devotees who are unable to undertake long journeys, stand in queues or visit crowded pilgrimage destinations. Indore-based young entrepreneur Shashi Prakash Agarwal has developed Shreelok, a digital platform that brings virtual temple darshan, guided puja and Mansa Puja experiences to devotees from the comfort of their homes.

Shreelok is a new digital initiative of its mother company, Astrodunia, combining Sanatan traditions with modern technology. Astrodunia has been associated with astrology, spiritual guidance and traditional knowledge, and the launch of Shreelok marks its expansion into the digital devotional space.

Through Shreelok app, devotees can experience 3D virtual darshan of major temples and participate in guided devotional activities from home. The platform is designed to provide a more immersive experience than simply watching a temple video, allowing users to connect with temple architecture, devotional visuals, chants and guided puja.

The initiative is particularly relevant for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, people who are unwell, devotees living far from pilgrimage centres and Indians residing abroad. Long journeys, crowded temples and extended waiting times can make physical darshan difficult for many devotees. Shreelok aims to provide such people with a convenient digital medium to remain connected with their faith and devotional practices.

Inspired by His Father, Shashi Gives Spirituality a Digital Dimension

The idea behind Shreelok has been inspired by Rajeev Prakash Agarwal, who has been associated with astrology and spiritual guidance for several years through AstroDunia.com. Shashi Prakash Agarwal has combined this spiritual foundation with his technology and business experience to develop Shreelok as a new-generation digital platform.

The initiative seeks to particularly connect youngsters and families with India’s temples and Sanatan traditions while also serving devotees living in different parts of the country and abroad.

3D Darshan and Mansa Puja

Shreelok app is designed to offer more than a conventional video-based temple experience. Through its digital interface, devotees can explore temple environments and participate in guided puja accompanied by devotional chants.

The platform also promotes Mansa Puja, enabling devotees to worship through their thoughts, devotion, meditation and spiritual contemplation. The concept places technology in the role of a medium, while faith and devotion remain at the centre of the experience.

Not a Replacement for Traditional Temples

According to the vision behind the initiative, Shreelok is not intended to replace physical temples, priests or traditional pilgrimages. Instead, it seeks to act as a digital bridge for devotees who cannot visit temples regularly because of age, distance, mobility issues, busy lifestyles or other circumstances.

With AstroDunia.com as its mother company and Shreelok.com as its new digital devotional platform, the initiative represents an effort to combine India’s traditional spiritual heritage with contemporary technology.

By bringing 3D temple experiences, devotional content and Mansa Puja into the digital space, Shreelok aims to make spiritual engagement more accessible—anytime, from anywhere.

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