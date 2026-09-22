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Home > BL News > From Fall and Rise, to Rise and Fall: Shehzad Poonawalla’s Life Comes Full Circle

From Fall and Rise, to Rise and Fall: Shehzad Poonawalla’s Life Comes Full Circle

From Fall and Rise, to Rise and Fall: Shehzad Poonawalla’s Life Comes Full Circle

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-22 19:16 IST

New Delhi [India], September 22: In a candid conversation with Megha Prasad on ABP News’ Inside Out, Shehzad Poonawalla opens up about a journey that has seen him move through politics, faith, setbacks and unexpected new beginnings.

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He speaks about his love for Sanatan, his thoughts on Hanuman Ansh, and his personal philosophy on life. Looking back at his political journey, he reflects on the highs and lows, the moments of success and the experiences that taught him how to deal with failure and move forward.

His story takes an interesting turn when he talks about the contrast between where he was and where life has taken him. From worrying about house rent to landing a show and maybe getting a penthouse in it, the change captures the unpredictability of his journey and the idea that life can turn around when you least expect it.

In the conversation, Shehzad also recalls how people would often tell him, “Sudhanshu Trivedi is Sachin and you are Sehwag.” Now, in an unexpected twist, Virender Sehwag is hosting Rise & Fall Season 2, and Shehzad is set to be part of the very show that Sehwag is hosting.

From Fall and Rise, to Rise and Fall: Shehzad Poonawalla’s Life Comes Full Circle

That makes the show’s unique concept particularly personal for him. Shehzad sums up the connection to his own journey with the words:“This is my life’s story — to fall and rise, to rise and fall.”

After watching Hanuman Ansh, Shehzad received an invitation to be part of Rise & Fall, which he chose to embrace as a new calling. His conversations around life, his perspective on Swara Bhasker, and his reflections on his own rise and fall add personal context to his upcoming reality television journey.

From house rent to a penthouse, from political highs and lows to a new calling, Shehzad Poonawalla’s journey comes full circle with Rise & Fall.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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From Fall and Rise, to Rise and Fall: Shehzad Poonawalla’s Life Comes Full Circle
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From Fall and Rise, to Rise and Fall: Shehzad Poonawalla’s Life Comes Full Circle

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From Fall and Rise, to Rise and Fall: Shehzad Poonawalla’s Life Comes Full Circle

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From Fall and Rise, to Rise and Fall: Shehzad Poonawalla’s Life Comes Full Circle
From Fall and Rise, to Rise and Fall: Shehzad Poonawalla’s Life Comes Full Circle
From Fall and Rise, to Rise and Fall: Shehzad Poonawalla’s Life Comes Full Circle
From Fall and Rise, to Rise and Fall: Shehzad Poonawalla’s Life Comes Full Circle
From Fall and Rise, to Rise and Fall: Shehzad Poonawalla’s Life Comes Full Circle

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