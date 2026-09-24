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Home > BL News > From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey

From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey

From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-24 17:46 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 24: The journey of Ozair Alam, Founder of Ruhi Fashion, is a story of determination, resilience and entrepreneurial vision. With 5 lakh+ followers across social media, Ozair Alam has built a strong presence in the fashion industry.

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Around 13 years ago, Ozair Alam came to Surat and initially worked a job for nearly a year. During this period, he faced several challenges and hardships, but instead of giving up, he decided to build a business of his own.

Around 12 years ago, he started Ruhi Fashion from the ground up, beginning with selling clothes in local streets and markets. With consistent efforts and a strong focus on manufacturing, the business gradually expanded.

Today, Ruhi Fashion has established itself as one of India’s leading blouse manufacturing brands, with its products reaching customers across India and international markets.

Adding another milestone to his entrepreneurial journey, Ozair Alam was honoured with the “Iconic Fashion Brand” award at the Aditya Global Icons Presents Iconic Glory Awards 2026, held in Surat on 12 September 2026. The award was presented to him by Bollywood actress Adah Sharma.

From selling clothes on the streets of Surat to building a fashion manufacturing brand with a global presence, Ozair Alam’s journey reflects the power of persistence, hard work and the courage to start from zero.

About Ozair Alam

Founder – Ruhi Fashion | Fashion Entrepreneur | 5 Lakh+ Social Media Followers

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey
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From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey

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From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey

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From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey
From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey
From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey
From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey
From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey

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