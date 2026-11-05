New Delhi [India], October 31: A place in search results can open the door to a new customer. Turning that opportunity into business growth takes a clear message, a useful website, and a marketing strategy built around the people a business wants to reach. That connection between visibility and opportunity sets the theme for Ashwani Kumar Sharma’s journey from SEO specialist to agency founder.

Today, Ashwani Kumar Sharma is the Founder and Director of ESIGN WEB SERVICES, a New Delhi-based agency offering SEO and digital marketing services to businesses of all sizes worldwide. His journey reflects a progression from hands-on search optimisation to building a team that connects marketing strategy with implementation.

Building a Career in SEO

Ashwani Kumar Sharma entered the industry in 2005 as a webmaster and link builder. He progressed to SEO Team Leader in 2006 and SEO Project Manager in 2007, taking on greater responsibility for campaigns and client requirements.

These roles gave him experience in both technical work and project delivery. Improving a website required attention to its structure, content, and visibility, while managing campaigns meant coordinating people and explaining the work to clients.

In 2010, he established his own SEO team under a proprietorship business. The private limited company followed in 2013, marking a separate step in the development of ESIGN WEB SERVICES.

Developing a Broader Digital Marketing Agency

As the business developed, its services expanded beyond SEO to include Google Ads, Meta Ads, social media marketing, content writing, and website design and development.

These services address different parts of the customer journey. Search optimisation helps people discover a business. Advertising can reach audiences looking for a particular product or service. Useful content answers questions, while a clear website helps visitors decide whether to enquire or buy.

Bringing these capabilities together gives the agency a wider view of a client’s marketing. A campaign may attract relevant visitors, for example, but the destination page still needs to explain the offer and make the next step straightforward. That connection between discovery and action is central to the agency’s positioning.

Keeping Business Objectives at the Centre

Ashwani Kumar Sharma’s professional approach emphasises transparency, collaboration, and strategies aligned with each client’s goals. For ESIGN WEB SERVICES, this means considering what a business wants to achieve alongside the channels it wants to use.

An online retailer may prioritise product sales. A service provider may need more relevant enquiries. A business entering a new market may first need clearer local information and a stronger search presence. These objectives call for different content, campaign priorities, and ways of assessing progress.

Rankings and website traffic remain useful indicators. Their value becomes clearer when considered alongside the actions visitors take and the quality of the opportunities a campaign produces.

Adapting To AI Search

AI-assisted marketing and visibility in AI search are part of the agency’s current service positioning. Its SEO offering includes technical optimisation, content planning, and work intended to help businesses communicate their expertise clearly across search experiences.

For readers unfamiliar with the terminology, generative engine optimisation, or GEO, concerns how content can be discovered and used in AI-generated answers. It complements the work of making a website accessible, informative, and useful to its audience.

Within this approach, AI tools support research and analysis, while specialists review priorities and content. Accurate business information, clear explanations, and a usable website remain practical foundations.

Connecting Experience with Business Growth

Ashwani Kumar Sharma’s journey from SEO specialist to agency founder shows how practical experience can shape a broader approach to digital marketing. The business he built brings search optimisation, advertising, content, and website development together around a common purpose: helping businesses connect with the people who need their products and services.

For ESIGN WEB SERVICES, that purpose provides continuity as search technology evolves. The tools and channels may change, but understanding the customer, implementing the right improvements, and assessing progress against business goals remain central to its approach. It is this connection between specialist knowledge and practical delivery that defines Ashwani Kumar Sharma’s journey with the agency.