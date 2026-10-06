LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > From Students to Leaders: The Shata Shatam Model

From Students to Leaders: The Shata Shatam Model

From Students to Leaders: The Shata Shatam Model

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-10-06 18:23 IST

New Delhi [India], October 6: An Education Model Worth Implementing: How Yennam Srinivas Reddy, Founder -My Village School, Telangana, is Turning Students into Teachers, Leaders and Community Partners

You Might Be Interested In

Education Beyond Marks

Education is often measured through marks, ranks and examination results. But Yennam Srinivas Reddy believes that the true purpose of education goes far beyond academics. It should build confidence, curiosity, responsibility, leadership and, most importantly, the ability to help others.

This philosophy is reflected in the Shata Shatam education model, an approach that seeks to transform Government students from passive recipients of knowledge into active participants in the learning process.

At the heart of the model is a simple but powerful question:
What if every child could become both a learner and a contributor?

The answer takes shape through four key concepts
Vidya Volunteer, Little Teacher, Little Leader and Buddy Friend

Vidya Volunteers: Connecting Schools and Communities

Through Vidya Volunteers, the vision extends beyond the classroom. Students, teachers, volunteers, parents and communities can become partners in strengthening the educational ecosystem

Little Teacher: Learning by Teaching

Under the Little Teacher concept, students who understand a lesson can help classmates who are finding it difficult. A child who teaches another child does more than share knowledge. The process can build communication skills, confidence and leadership while creating a culture of cooperation and peer learning within the classroom.

Little Leader: Taking Responsibility

The Little Leader initiative takes this idea further by encouraging children to take responsibility for activities, support classmates and participate actively in school initiatives. Leadership is introduced not simply as a position, but as an opportunity to take responsibility and serve others.

Buddy Friend: Learning Together

The Buddy Friend concept creates a support system among students. Children can encourage one another, share learning resources and help classmates overcome difficulties. It reinforces a simple message: no child should feel that he or she has to learn alone.

Technology That Expands Learning

Technology provides another important dimension. QR codes, digital content and animated educational materials can make learning resources more accessible, helping bridge gaps between students and providing Government School children with additional opportunities to learn beyond the conventional classroom.

Redefining Educational Success

The larger vision is to redefine educational success. It is not only about how many marks a student scores, but also whether the child can understand, explain, communicate, collaborate, lead and contribute.

The Shata Shatam model represents a shift in thinking from student to participant, from participant to contributor, and from learner to leader.

Putting the Model into Practice

For schools seeking to adopt this approach, the starting point can be simple: create opportunities for peer teaching, rotate student responsibilities and encourage regular collaboration. Teachers can guide these activities while ensuring that every child participates, including those who are quieter or need additional support. With consistent encouragement, these everyday practices can make learning more inclusive and give students a meaningful sense of shared ownership.

A Movement Beyond the Classroom

When a child learns to teach another child, when a student learns to lead, and when classmates learn to support one another, education stops being confined to the classroom. It becomes a movement that can shape confident, responsible and socially conscious citizens.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Students to Leaders: The Shata Shatam Model
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

AlgoShack Announces Mangaluru Expansion at Technovanza 2026, Showcases AI-Augmented Autonomous Quality Engineering

Oman Ship Attack: 11 Indians Among 12 Injured After Panama-Flagged Vessel Is Hit While Crossing Strait of Hormuz

Nagaland’s Data-Driven Approach to Foundational Learning Featured at Oxford

Supreme Court Asks Tamil Fishermen To Avoid Sri Lankan Waters; What’s Behind The Katchatheevu Fishing Row?

Orchid Platinum by Goyal & Co | Hariyana Group: 3 & 4 BHK Luxury Apartments in Whitefield, Bangalore

LATEST NEWS

From Students to Leaders: The Shata Shatam Model

SA vs AUS, 1st Test: Injured Cameron Green Officially Ruled Out Of Series-Opener Against South Africa In Durban

IND vs WI, 1st T20I: When and Where to Watch India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live on TV and Stream Online?

‘Bundle of Joy’: Navjot Singh Sidhu Gives Granddaughter Arya An Emotional Welcome With Grand Celebrations; Watch

Finding an NDIS Provider Who Speaks Your Language in Sydney

India vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs URU Football Match, TV Channel, Live Streaming, Kick Off Time and More

From MMS Controversy To Premanand Maharaj’s Disciple: Priyanka Pandit’s Cryptic Post Amid Rasik Dulari Sharan Row Sparks Buzz

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma, Meet 5 Cricketers Who Could Retire After 2027 World Cup, 5th One is My Favourite

Japan Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Unseeded Jiri Lehecka In Final To Retain Title

WATCH: Tiger Shroff’s 6-Second Transformation Creates A Stir, Fans Want More Action From The Superstar

From Students to Leaders: The Shata Shatam Model

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Students to Leaders: The Shata Shatam Model

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Students to Leaders: The Shata Shatam Model
From Students to Leaders: The Shata Shatam Model
From Students to Leaders: The Shata Shatam Model
From Students to Leaders: The Shata Shatam Model
From Students to Leaders: The Shata Shatam Model

QUICK LINKS