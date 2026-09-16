Furlicks Goes from 6 to 22 SKUs: Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Accelerates Pet Wellness Expansion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited (FPL) is charting the next phase of growth for Furlicks with a significant phase-wise portfolio expansion following its acquisition of the pet-wellness brand. Over the next 6 -9 months, FPL plans to introduce 16 new products, taking the brand from its existing six-SKU oral-strip portfolio to 22 SKUs in the first phase.

Furlicks currently addresses a range of pet wellness needs, from skin and coat and gut health to joint care, calming, oral care and multivitamins. The upcoming portfolio will build on this foundation, taking the brand beyond oral strips into a broader range of pet wellness and functional nutrition formats. It will include dissolving strips, cold-extruded, air-dried and freeze-dried products, alongside functional biscuits. This expansion will allow Furlicks to engage with a wider range of pet-care occasions while strengthening its proposition around convenience, innovation and everyday wellness.

While the acquisition marked FPL’s strategic entry into the pet-wellness category, the upcoming product expansion marks the next step in Fredun Pharmaceutical Ltd.’s ambition to build Furlicks into a differentiated, multi-format pet-wellness platform.

Speaking on the expansion, Mr. Fredun Medhora, MD & CFO, Fredun Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, “We did not acquire Furlicks to simply add another brand to our portfolio; we acquired it because we saw the potential to build a meaningful pet-wellness business around a differentiated proposition. The next 6 – 9 months are about turning that potential into scale. With 16 new products across multiple formats, we are expanding Furlicks’ role in the everyday lives of pets while bringing FPL’s strengths in manufacturing, R&D, and product development to accelerate innovation. Our ambition is to build Furlicks into a trusted, accessible and relevant holistic pet-wellness brand for millions of pet parents across India.”

With Furlicks already available online across India, the next phase will focus on deepening the portfolio, expanding formats and strengthening accessibility, using FPL’s strengths, allowing the brand to engage with pet parents across a wider range of everyday wellness occasions.

The first phase of 16 new launches is a peek into Furlicks’ larger product roadmap, establishing the foundation for the brand’s next stage of growth. While the brand’s core promise of making pet care simpler, more convenient, and easier for pet parentswill be retained – FPL is also focusing on developing Furlicks into a comprehensive, innovation-led pet-wellness platform for the Indian market.

About Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited

Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited (FPL) is a legacy brand in the healthcare segment with expertise spanning across four decades, with a focus on pharmaceuticals, healthcare, consumer-facing wellness and specialised healthcare categories. Through its businesses and subsidiaries, FPL continues to build capabilities across product development, manufacturing, distribution, and consumer-focused healthcare solutions.

About Furlicks

Furlicks is a pet-wellness brand focused on making everyday pet care simpler and more convenient through innovative oral-strip solutions. Its portfolio spans categories including skin and coat, gut health, joint care, calming, oral care and multivitamins, with a focus on convenient formats designed around the needs of modern pet parents.