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Home > BL News > Garmin India Launches Screen-Free CIRQA Smart Band

Garmin India Launches Screen-Free CIRQA Smart Band

Garmin India Launches Screen-Free CIRQA Smart Band

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-10 15:25 IST

Daily health, sleep and fitness tracking with up to 10 days of battery life and no Screen no subscription.

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New Delhi [India], October 10: Garmin India launched CIRQA, the screen-free health and fitness smart band, on 6 October 2026, on its official website, www.garmin-india.com. The band is priced at ₹29,990, with an introductory offer price of ₹25,990. CIRQA offers up to 10 days of battery life and comes in four colors—Black, French Grey, Mauve and Captain Blue—with S/M and L/XL size options. Health, sleep, activity and recovery information can be viewed in the Garmin Connect smartphone app, without a mandatory subscription.

Garmin India, CIRQA sold out approximately within four hours after going live in India. The band supports everyday health tracking alongside training features for runners, athletes and people building a regular fitness routine.

Not everyone follows a fixed workout routine, but many still want to keep track of their health, fitness and recovery. Whether they are working, travelling or managing everyday tasks, CIRQA brings activity, sleep, stress and recovery information together, helping them understand how their daily routine affects their wellbeing. The idea is straightforward to wear the band and review the information when convenient. Without a display on the wrist, users can follow their routine without repeatedly checking numbers. It also provides a health-tracking option for those who prefer wearing a traditional watch.

CIRQA measures 27 × 47 × 9 mm and weighs approximately 21 grams with its wristband. It features a fibre-reinforced polymer case and a replaceable Comfort Fit fabric strap. The S/M size fits wrists measuring 120–200 mm, while L/XL fits 145–240 mm. Its 5 ATM water-resistance rating makes it suitable for swimming.

For everyday health tracking, CIRQA monitors wrist-based heart rate, stress, respiration and blood oxygen through Pulse Ox. Body Battery estimates energy reserves, helping users see how activity and rest affect their day. Women’s health features include menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking.

Sleep tracking includes sleep stages, a sleep score, personalized sleep coaching and nap detection. The band also records heart rate variability and skin temperature during sleep, helping users review patterns over time.

CIRQA supports more than 80 activities, including running, walking, cycling and yoga. Users can record activities through Garmin Connect or the band’s side button. Automatically detected activities can be reviewed and edited afterwards. Connected GPS uses a compatible smartphone to record outdoor routes, distance and pace, while Live Track enables location sharing during supported activities.

Training readiness, training status, VO₂ max estimates, workout benefit and recovery time provide additional information for planning exercise and rest. Garmin Connect works with compatible iPhone and Android smartphones. Core features require no subscription; optional Garmin Connect+ features are available separately.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Garmin India Launches Screen-Free CIRQA Smart Band

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Garmin India Launches Screen-Free CIRQA Smart Band
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