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Home > BL News > Garmin Receives ‘Most Advanced Health Monitoring Smartwatch’ Award At Amazon.in’s ‘Best in Tech Awards 2026’

Garmin Receives ‘Most Advanced Health Monitoring Smartwatch’ Award At Amazon.in’s ‘Best in Tech Awards 2026’

Garmin Receives ‘Most Advanced Health Monitoring Smartwatch’ Award At Amazon.in’s ‘Best in Tech Awards 2026’

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-08 17:12 IST

New Delhi [India], October 8: Garmin has received the ‘Most Advanced Health Monitoring Smartwatch’ award from Amazon India at its Best in Tech Awards 2026 (BITA 2026), held on September 18, 2026.

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The recognition highlights the health, fitness and performance monitoring capabilities offered by Garmin smartwatches, which provide users with data related to areas such as activity, training and daily health. Garmin has been developing health and fitness monitoring technologies, including sensors and algorithms, across its smartwatch portfolio.

The award comes as the Indian smartwatch market faces a period of contraction. According to IDC’s India Wearable Market Report for Q2 2026, the overall Indian smartwatch market declined four percent year-on-year, while Garmin’s advanced smartwatch shipments went up by 234.2 percent year-on-year during the same period.

Garmin’s portfolio in India spans multiple smartwatch categories, including the Forerunner range for running, walking and cycling, Lifestyle models, Outdoor models and flagship watches with a broader range of health, fitness and performance features. The company also offers features that allow users to access functions such as music directly from compatible watches, reducing the need of carrying a smartphone during workouts.

Health monitoring remains a key part of Garmin’s smartwatch offering. Depending on the model, Garmin watches can track metrics such as steps, sleep and heart rate, giving users information about their daily activity and fitness. There’s also Garmin Coach, which provides training guidance for users working towards fitness goals.

Garmin has also been involved in research related to human health and performance. The company says its devices have been used by medical institutions, including AIIMS, as well as by medical researchers and hospitals in studies involving human health data.

Commenting on the recognition on behalf of Garmin India, Deepak Raina said, “We are pleased to receive this recognition from Amazon.in BITA 2026. At Garmin, we believe health insights should be useful for everyone—whether someone is training for a marathon, managing a demanding work routine or simply taking the first step towards a more active lifestyle. Our aim is to help people better understand their habits and make choices that work for them.”

The Amazon.in BITA 2026 recognition comes as Garmin continues to expand its presence in India’s advanced smartwatch segment. The company’s 234.2 percent year-on-year shipment

growth in Q2 2026, against a four percent decline in the overall smartwatch market, marks a significant change in the performance of the segment and provides context for the award.

Website: www.garmin-india.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Garmin Receives ‘Most Advanced Health Monitoring Smartwatch’ Award At Amazon.in’s ‘Best in Tech Awards 2026’
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Garmin Receives ‘Most Advanced Health Monitoring Smartwatch’ Award At Amazon.in’s ‘Best in Tech Awards 2026’

Garmin Receives ‘Most Advanced Health Monitoring Smartwatch’ Award At Amazon.in’s ‘Best in Tech Awards 2026’

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Garmin Receives ‘Most Advanced Health Monitoring Smartwatch’ Award At Amazon.in’s ‘Best in Tech Awards 2026’

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Garmin Receives ‘Most Advanced Health Monitoring Smartwatch’ Award At Amazon.in’s ‘Best in Tech Awards 2026’
Garmin Receives ‘Most Advanced Health Monitoring Smartwatch’ Award At Amazon.in’s ‘Best in Tech Awards 2026’
Garmin Receives ‘Most Advanced Health Monitoring Smartwatch’ Award At Amazon.in’s ‘Best in Tech Awards 2026’
Garmin Receives ‘Most Advanced Health Monitoring Smartwatch’ Award At Amazon.in’s ‘Best in Tech Awards 2026’
Garmin Receives ‘Most Advanced Health Monitoring Smartwatch’ Award At Amazon.in’s ‘Best in Tech Awards 2026’

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