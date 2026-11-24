From L to R: Lakshman Chavan – Artist; Nilay Joshi – Executive Director, Sarda Energy and Minerals Ltd.; Prof. Him Kumar Chatterjee – Senior Artist, Academician and Vice Chancellor, Sir JJ School of Arts and Architecture, Mumbai; Jitender Balakrishnan – Director, Sarda Group; and Kiran Varikilla- Artist.

New Delhi [India], November 24: Bringing together three artists with completely unique styles, Genesis is an immersive art exhibition that explores the many influences behind artistic expression and the journey of transforming an idea, thought or emotion into a work of art.

Rooted in the interplay between tradition and contemporary experiences, the exhibition examines how cultural identities, collective memories, personal journeys and changing urban landscapes shape an artist’s creative vision. Through three distinct artistic perspectives, ‘Genesis’ invites visitors to discover where inspiration comes from and how seemingly abstract ideas take form through art.

The exhibition offers an engaging exploration of India’s diverse artistic voices, creating a dialogue between the past and the present, the familiar and the experimental, and the individual and the collective.

Exhibition Details

Venue: Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, Nariman Point

Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, Nariman Point Dates: 23 – 28 November 2026

23 – 28 November 2026 Timings: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm (Monday to Saturday)

10:00 am to 7:00 pm (Monday to Saturday) Participating Artists: Lakshman Chavan, Susmita Mandal, Kiran Varikilla

Lakshman Chavan, Susmita Mandal, Kiran Varikilla Entry: Open to All

For art enthusiasts, collectors and those interested in contemporary artistic practices, Genesis offers an opportunity to experience diverse interpretations of creativity and the influences that shape the process of creation.

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