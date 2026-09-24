LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.

German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.

German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-24 10:54 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: Germany-based CAC ENGINEERING GmbH (CAC) and Pune-based Trichemie Plant Engineering Solutions (TPES) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to combine CAC’s technology expertise with Indian engineering talent, according to a press statement issued by the companies.

You Might Be Interested In

The partnership will focus on engineering and executing manufacturing facilities for green hydrogen and synthetic fuels, besides projects in the chlor-alkali, semiconductor and specialty chemical industries.

CAC, based in Chemnitz, Germany, has patented technologies for MethaFuel®️ and MethaJet®️ synthetic fuels produced from hydrogen and captured CO2.

Synthetic gasoline produced using CAC’s MethaFuel®️ technology is approved for use in vehicles and offers a pathway to renewable fuels based on renewable hydrogen and captured CO₂.
The partnership will also seek to support India’s ambitions under the National Green Hydrogen Mission by creating additional applications for hydrogen.

German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.

As part of the agreement, CAC and TPES will develop a Global Competency Centre in Pune. The centre will undertake engineering work for projects in India, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and African markets.

Joerg Engelmann, managing partner, CAC Engineering, said, “The timing is favourable: economic ties between Germany and India are strengthening, while the EU–India Free Trade Agreement, concluded earlier this year, is expected to improve market access once it takes effect.”

Engelmann said the partnership would help CAC convert its technologies into projects with a local partner while providing access to India’s engineering talent pool.

Sunil Kulkarni and Peter Stromberger, managing directors, TPES, said Indian engineering capabilities combined with CAC’s technology would provide competitive solutions for global markets. “The global competence centre in Pune will become the hub for engineering of state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe,” they said.

For more information, please visit: https://trichemie.com/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Aastha Kunj Gang-Rape: 3 Accused Were Park Regulars Seen With Weapons, Condoms And Harassing Couples; Was All This Planned?

Dibber India and MEPSC Sign Landmark Agreement to Launch ‘Dibber International Educator Training Program’ Under Skill India

Chandan Healthcare Scales Franchise Network to 500+ Franchises; Targets 1,000 Franchises by FY27-End

Carzbazzar Crosses 1,000 Cars Stocked in Just Six Months; Valuation Reaches Rs 150 Crore

“Celebrate, Don’t Pollute”: Bombay HC Bans Firecrackers, Laser Lights During Maharashtra Festivities

LATEST NEWS

After Jamui Groping Case, Samastipur Video Goes Viral: 3 Youths Seen Harassing, Grabbing Girl Inappropriately In Broad Daylight

Khagaria Viral MMS Case: 3 Booked In Bihar After Obscene Video Of 17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Circulated On Instagram

Anahat Singh vs Au Yeong Wai Iynn Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch 18-Year-Old Squad Sensation in Action at Asian Games 2026?

The Paradise Movie Review: Nani’s Best Effort Deserves A Better Story? Here’s What Works And What Doesn’t

Harry Kane Reveals Unique Future Plan! Bayern Munich Star Eyes MLS and NFL in Future

Kulhad Pizza Couple Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Private Video That Shocked Fans And Took Social Media By Storm In 2023

Hyderabad Hotel Mystery: Young Woman Arrived With Her Boyfriend, Face Covered With A Cloth; They Spent The Night Together; What Happened By Morning?

Bigg Boss 20: ‘Bihar Ka Naam Kharab Kar Di’: Rhiti Tiwari Hurls Vulgar Abuse At Qazi Tauqeer On TV, Outraged Viewers Demand Immediate Action

Gautam Gambhir Fires Back at Critics After India’s T20I Struggles, Makes Bold ‘Did Not 17 Years to Win World Cup’ Remark

9 Burnt Alive, 35 Passengers On Board: Greater Noida Yamuna Expressway Sleeper Bus Catches Fire, Many Escape By Jumping From Windows

German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.
German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.
German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.
German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.
German engineering firm CAC, Pune’s TPES join hands to implement global projects for Synthetic Fuel.

QUICK LINKS