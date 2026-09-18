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Home > BL News > Global Experts Deliberate on Democracy in the Age of AI at DSVV

Global Experts Deliberate on Democracy in the Age of AI at DSVV

Global Experts Deliberate on Democracy in the Age of AI at DSVV

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-18 14:38 IST

New Delhi [India], September 17: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer merely a technology; it has emerged as a powerful force capable of shaping the future of governance and society. Against this backdrop, an international summit on “AI for Democracy” was organised at Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya (DSVV), Haridwar, on Wednesday to deliberate on how AI can be harnessed to strengthen humanity and democratic values.
Experts from India and abroad discussed the growing influence of AI, its opportunities and challenges, and the need for its responsible use. An AI-based magazine and several books were also released during the summit.

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In his address at the concluding session, Hon’ble Governor Shri Gurmit Singh described the present period as a moment of transformation. He said that India has a centuries-old tradition of democracy and that Artificial Intelligence can now play an important role in making democracy stronger, more transparent and more participatory.
He emphasised that young people should learn to embrace technology, as it opens doors to new possibilities. The combination of the creative thinking of youth, technological competence and human sensitivity, he said, could give India a new direction.
“The question is not merely how intelligent a machine can become; the real question is how wisely we use it,” he added.

Global Experts Deliberate on Democracy in the Age of AI at DSVV

Chairing the summit, Dr. Chinmay Pandya, Vice President of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, said that India’s knowledge tradition has always viewed technological development in conjunction with human welfare.
“AI should not become a substitute for human intelligence; rather, it should serve as a means of expanding human capabilities,” he said.
Dr. Pandya further emphasised that “AI rooted in human values can make democracy more sensitive, inclusive and people-centric.”

Dex Hunter-Torricke, Founder and President of the London-based The Centre for Tomorrow, said that the benefits of AI must reach every section of society. He stressed that alongside technological development, adequate attention must also be given to social and economic challenges.
Governments, industry and communities, he said, should work together to ensure that AI becomes a foundation for equal opportunity, human welfare and inclusive development.

During various sessions, experts shared their perspectives on Artificial Intelligence, democratic institutions, public policy, citizen participation, digital trust and the future of governance.
Winners of various competitions organised around the theme of AI for Democracy were also honoured by the dignitaries during the summit.

The international gathering witnessed participation from several distinguished experts and dignitaries, including Professor Ibrahim Salama, Dean at The British University in Egypt; Dex Hunter-Torricke, Founder and President of The Centre for Tomorrow and an expert on AI and public policy; Harry Fisher, Head of Tech Policy at the British High Commission, New Delhi; Dr. Vijay Dhasmana, Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University; Cabinet Minister Shri Madan Kaushik; Manu Gaud; and several other experts from India and abroad.

The summit provided a global platform for dialogue on ensuring that the rapid advancement of Artificial Intelligence remains aligned with democratic principles, human values, social inclusion and public welfare.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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