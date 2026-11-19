Gujarat to host delegates from 15 countries as Global Potato Summit 2026 on December 16–17 targets 200+ companies, global partnerships and investment opportunities across India’s potato value chain

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 19: India’s potato industry is witnessing rapid growth through expanding production, rising exports, increasing food-processing investments and growing global demand for value-added potato products. To capitalise on this momentum, Media Today Group today announced the roadmap for Global Potato Summit (GPS) 2026, which aims to strengthen international collaboration, accelerate investments and enhance India’s competitiveness in the global potato industry.

The announcement was made during a press conference in Ahmedabad. The summit will be held on December 16–17, 2026, at the Mahatma Mandir Exhibition & Convention Centre, Gandhinagar, under the theme “Transforming India’s Potato Value Chain for Global Competitiveness.”

Dr. Sudhanshu, Chairman, Honorary Advisory Board, Global Potato Summit 2026 and Former Secretary, APEDA, said, “India’s next phase of growth lies in value addition, exports and stronger global partnerships. Global Potato Summit 2026 will serve as a platform to connect industry, farmers and global markets while promoting investment and export-led growth.”

Mr. S. Jafar Naqvi – Chief Coordinator, Global Potato Summit 2026, “Innovation, quality seed systems and modern technologies will shape the future of India’s potato sector. GPS 2026 will help accelerate technology adoption and strengthen collaboration across the industry.”

India’s potato exports continue to gain momentum, with exports across six major potato-product categories estimated at US$449.6 million in 2025. At the same time, supply constraints in Europe are expected to create new export opportunities. According to the North-Western European Potato Growers (NEPG), the 2026 ware potato crop across Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands is projected at 20.7 million tonnes, compared to 27.75 million tonnes in 2025, creating favourable prospects for Indian exporters.

Expected to attract over 200 companies and delegates from 15 countries, GPS 2026 will focus on three strategic pillars—Doubling Scale, Expanding Global Participation and Accelerating Investment. The summit will bring together growers, processors, exporters, technology providers, researchers, policymakers, investors and international buyers to promote technology adoption, business collaborations, exports and investment across the potato value chain.

The summit will witness participation from leading organisations across processing, seed development, food manufacturing, cold-chain, machinery, packaging, logistics and agri-technology sectors, including PepsiCo, McCain, Emami, Fanidhar Mega Food Park, Amul, Banas Dairy and Farm Freight.

International engagement will be a major highlight, with participation from Germany, France, Spain and the Netherlands. A dedicated Dutch Pavilion, featuring around 30 delegates, will showcase advanced technologies and facilitate business partnerships. The summit will also organise a Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) with APEDA to connect international buyers with Indian exporters of fresh potatoes, frozen French fries, potato chips, flakes and other processed potato products.

GPS 2026 will also introduce a dedicated Potato Industry Investment Forum, bringing together banks, financial institutions, NBFCs, venture capital funds and agri-tech companies to explore investments in cold storage, processing, seed systems, refrigerated logistics and post-harvest infrastructure. Media Today Group will work with NABARD, NHB, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Gujarat Agro Industries Corporation to strengthen industry-government collaboration.

With Gujarat emerging as a key destination for global industry engagement, Global Potato Summit 2026 aims to position India as a leading global centre for potato processing, technology, exports and value addition while creating new business and investment opportunities across the potato value chain.

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