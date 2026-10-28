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Home > BL News > Global Star Chiara King in Mumbai to Promote Her Upcoming Thriller, The Influencer Project, Inspired by True Events, Releasing on October 30

Global Star Chiara King in Mumbai to Promote Her Upcoming Thriller, The Influencer Project, Inspired by True Events, Releasing on October 30

Global Star Chiara King in Mumbai to Promote Her Upcoming Thriller, The Influencer Project, Inspired by True Events, Releasing on October 30

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-10-28 20:01 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: Chiara King, who has a massive following on platforms like TikTok and Instagram (1.4 mn+ followers) through relatable comedy videos, dating advice, and lifestyle content, has arrived in Mumbai to promote her upcoming horror-thriller, The Influencer Project, which is set to release on October 30, 2026. Directed by Mike Nybroe, the film promises a chilling take on online fame, obsession, and the dangers of living life in the public eye, with production ties to the team behind The Blair Witch Project.

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In the movie, Chiara King (she plays a fictionalized version of herself) travels to Copenhagen with a documentary crew to offer an unfiltered look into her life and online fame. What begins as an attempt to give audiences a closer look at the person behind the digital persona soon takes a terrifying turn when an obsessive stalker, known as the “King Slayer,” begins tracking her every move. As the threat escalates, the film follows her desperate fight for survival, blurring the lines between the pursuit of online attention and the terrifying reality of being watched.

With its premise rooted in the darker side of influencer culture, the movie explores how visibility in the digital age can come at a dangerous cost. The film brings together the unsettling atmosphere of a documentary-style narrative and the tension of a survival thriller, setting the stage for a gripping cinematic experience.

Chiara King’s arrival in Mumbai marks the beginning of the film’s promotional campaign ahead of its October 30 release, as audiences prepare to see the global star in a story that taps into contemporary anxieties around fame, privacy, and obsession.

“The Influencer Project explores the unsettling side of online fame and what happens when the line between public attention and personal safety begins to blur. My character finds herself in a situation where being seen comes at a terrifying cost. What drew me to this film was its ability to turn something so familiar in today’s digital world into a gripping fight for survival. I’m excited for audiences in India to experience this story when the film releases on October 30,” says Chiara King.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Global Star Chiara King in Mumbai to Promote Her Upcoming Thriller, The Influencer Project, Inspired by True Events, Releasing on October 30
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Global Star Chiara King in Mumbai to Promote Her Upcoming Thriller, The Influencer Project, Inspired by True Events, Releasing on October 30

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Global Star Chiara King in Mumbai to Promote Her Upcoming Thriller, The Influencer Project, Inspired by True Events, Releasing on October 30
Global Star Chiara King in Mumbai to Promote Her Upcoming Thriller, The Influencer Project, Inspired by True Events, Releasing on October 30
Global Star Chiara King in Mumbai to Promote Her Upcoming Thriller, The Influencer Project, Inspired by True Events, Releasing on October 30
Global Star Chiara King in Mumbai to Promote Her Upcoming Thriller, The Influencer Project, Inspired by True Events, Releasing on October 30
Global Star Chiara King in Mumbai to Promote Her Upcoming Thriller, The Influencer Project, Inspired by True Events, Releasing on October 30

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