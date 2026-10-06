GLOBOIL India 2026 Concludes in Mumbai as the GLOBOIL Awards 2026 Honour the Leaders of the Global Edible Oil Trade

The 29th Globoil India, organised by Tefla’s and supported by IPF, brought oilseed producers, importers, refiners, traders and policymakers to Mumbai.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: The 29th edition of GLOBOIL India, organised by Tefla’s at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake from September 29 to October 1, has concluded. Under the theme At The Inflection Point: Energy, Sustainability & India’s Demand Future, the conference covered global edible oil markets, international trade, biofuel policy, sustainability and the changing dynamics of agricultural commodities, and closed out its second day with the GLOBOIL Awards 2026, a grand felicitation of partners and a night of entertainment.

Policymakers, industry leaders, commodity traders, processors, refiners, investors and experts from India and overseas discussed the opportunities and pressures facing the global edible oils and oilseeds sector: international price trends, commodity exchanges and risk management, supply security, market volatility, sustainability and traceability, artificial intelligence, and next-generation processing technology. The inaugural session on September 30 featured an address by Yang Berhormat Datuk Seri Dr. Noraini binti Ahmad, Honourable Minister of Plantation and Commodities, Government of Malaysia, and the industry keynote was delivered by Mdm. Izzana Salleh, Secretary General of the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC).

GLOBOIL India 2026 is supported by the Indonesian Plantations Fund (IPF). IPF supports the Government of Indonesia’s policies for sustainable plantation development, managing funds across the upstream and downstream sectors of palm oil, coconut and cocoa in a way that is integrated, professional and accountable. Its programmes cover smallholder replanting, infrastructure and facilities, human resource development, research and development, plantation promotion, and biofuel and downstream development, all aimed at raising productivity, strengthening sustainability and improving the welfare of farmers.

The 2026 edition was presented by AWL Agri Business Ltd. as Presenting Partner, with Patanjali Foods Ltd. as Naming Rights Partner and TransRISK as Powered By partner. GAPKI (the Indonesian Palm Oil Association) joined as Country Partner and the Council of Palm Oil Producing Countries (CPOPC) as Inter-Governmental Partner, with The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) as Chief Patron. The Platinum Partners were Liberty Oil Mills, Bunge, N.K. Proteins, ADM Agro Industries India and Jivan Oil World. The Diamond Partners were MTG Agro Trading (Miratorg), Oyal Makler Commodities, Savera International, Fortune Natural Resources, StoneX Financial, Myande, Rusagro Oils and Fats, Megamont and Control Union, and RSPO, CME Group and Q.O.L. came on board as Special Partners.

The evening of September 30 began with a Grand Felicitation in which actor Celina Jaitly honoured the sponsors and exhibitors of GLOBOIL India 2026, one company at a time, with a Tefla’s Experiences lucky draw for a ticket to Almaty, Kazakhstan, along the way. Celina Jaitly then joined the industry’s senior leaders on stage to present the inaugural GLOBOIL Conscious Leadership for Peace and Harmony Award 2026 to Shri Dinesh Shahra.

Actor Sonu Sood, widely admired for his humanitarian work, made his entrance after the evening’s fashion segment and stayed on stage with the GLOBOIL Award Committee to present the first set of awards. He was felicitated by the organisers and spent time with guests and award winners through the evening. Of the night’s honours, Mr. Priyam Patel of N.K. Proteins was named GLOBOIL India Man of the Year 2026 and Mr. Vijay Data of Vijay Solvex received the GLOBOIL India Legend 2026 award. In all, more than 25 awards were presented across individual, company and trade categories.

The entertainment line-up included the Harmony Heaven Choir, who performed through the evening and over dinner, and mimicry artist and stand-up comedian Shaarang Shringarpure, who returned for a second set that opened with a few minutes on stage alongside Sonu Sood. Between the business sessions, the awards and the music, the evening gave delegates the time to unwind and strengthen the relationships the trade runs on, including through the Asia Africa Agri Alliance.

Speaking on the occasion, Aadil Singh, Director, Tefla’s, said, “GLOBOIL has always been where this industry comes to do business and to meet each other. The days are about markets and policy, and the evening is about the people. This year we wanted delegates to leave with both: three days of serious conversation about where the trade goes next, and a night they will talk about. Having Sonu Sood and Celina Jaitly with us, alongside the Harmony Heaven Choir and Shaarang, made it that night. Our thanks to IPF, to every partner and sponsor, and to everyone who travelled to Mumbai for the 29th edition.”

Over 29 editions, GLOBOIL India has grown into an international platform for business networking, knowledge exchange and collaboration across the edible oils, fats, oleochemicals and allied sectors. The 2026 edition combined serious industry dialogue with recognition and celebration, and preparations for the 30th edition will be announced shortly.

About Tefla’s

Tefla’s is the organiser of GLOBOIL India, an international platform that has brought together the edible oils, fats, oleochemicals and allied industries for 29 editions. GLOBOIL India connects producers, importers, refiners, traders, policymakers and service providers for business networking, market intelligence and industry collaboration.

For more information, kindly visit the websites www.globoilindia.com and www.teflas.com

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