LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited’s revenue, profit zoom in Q1 of FY2027

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited’s revenue, profit zoom in Q1 of FY2027

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited’s revenue, profit zoom in Q1 of FY2027

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-16 14:03 IST

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 16: Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited (BSE: 524238) has reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter of FY2026-27, with revenue increasing more than five-fold and net profit rising sharply as the company’s strategic transition into renewable energy gains momentum.

You Might Be Interested In

The Board of Directors approved the standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Tuesday, while also approving the proposal to rename the company to Regenova Renewtech Limited, reflecting its growing focus on solar and clean energy solutions.

Revenue from operations during the April-June 2026 quarter stood at Rs. 12.45 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 414% compared with Rs. 2.42 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Profit after tax (PAT) rose to Rs. 1.25 crore, compared with Rs. 7.35 lakh in Q1 FY2025-26, representing an increase of 1,600%. Earnings per share increased to Rs. 0.86, up from Rs. 0.05 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Even though the revenue moderated from the exceptionally strong order execution witnessed during the January-March quarter, the company maintained healthy profitability. The PAT reported in the first quarter alone represents nearly 69% of the company’s total standalone profit for the entire FY2025-26, highlighting improved operational efficiency and stronger margins in its new business vertical.

In a significant leadership development, the Board appointed Murli Shivshankaran Nair as Managing Director for a period of three years. Mr. Nair, who assumed office on July 6, brings extensive experience in manufacturing, administration and corporate development, and will lead the company’s next phase of expansion in the clean energy sector.

The Board has also approved the proposal to change the company’s name from Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited to Regenova Renewtech Limited. The proposed rebranding reflects the company’s strategic diversification into renewable energy, specially its growing footprint in solar photovoltaic module distribution and clean energy solutions.

The transition is backed by the company’s growing renewable energy portfolio, including the execution of major solar infrastructure orders and the operation of its own 5 MW solar power project at Jakasana in Mehsana district of Gujarat.

Commenting on the developments, Mr. Nair said, “We are entering an exciting phase in the company’s journey. Our strong financial performance in the first quarter reflects the strength of our strategic direction and the momentum we are building in the renewable energy sector. The proposed transition to Regenova Renewtech Limited represents our commitment to clean energy, sustainability and long-term value creation. We remain focused on stellar execution, strengthening customer relationships and building a scalable platform for future growth.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited’s revenue, profit zoom in Q1 of FY2027
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

XLRI’s XCITE Opens Applications for Its First Rural Business Incubation Cohort

‘Class 9 Is Stressful’: Supreme Court Questions CBSE’s Third Language Rule-What Happens Next?

Silkyara Tunnel Tragedy: Worker Killed After Concrete Lining Collapse Inside, NHIDCL Orders Probe

Spice Lounge Food Works Expands Tech Business With Launch Of Community Marketplace In Canada

Government Raises Windfall Tax on Diesel, ATF Exports as Crude Oil Climbs; Will Refinery Stocks Face Pressure?

LATEST NEWS

What’s Behind Toronto’s Eerie Orange Haze? Air Quality Is Now The World’s Worst

Is OnePlus Going To Shut Down In India? What Is For The Users Ahead

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited’s revenue, profit zoom in Q1 of FY2027

Class 7 Bengaluru Student Tries To End Life After Repeated Humiliation By Teachers, Allege Parents

Prabhas’ Fauzi Release Date: First Look Hints A Gritty War Epic Set For December 2026

Government Raises Windfall Tax on Diesel, ATF Exports as Crude Oil Climbs; Will Refinery Stocks Face Pressure?

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi’s Argentina Face Possible FIFA Sanctions Over Falklands Islands Banner

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Will Ishan Kishan Replace Injured Shubman Gill Today? Check India vs England Predicted Playing XIs

The Odyssey Review: Christopher Nolan’s Most Beautiful Ending Yet Comes From One Of History’s Oldest Stories

Sonam Wangchuk’s Hunger Strike Takes ‘Alarming’ Turn on Day 19, Doctors Warn of Organ Failure Risk After 9 Kg Weight Loss

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited’s revenue, profit zoom in Q1 of FY2027

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited’s revenue, profit zoom in Q1 of FY2027

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited’s revenue, profit zoom in Q1 of FY2027
Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited’s revenue, profit zoom in Q1 of FY2027
Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited’s revenue, profit zoom in Q1 of FY2027
Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Limited’s revenue, profit zoom in Q1 of FY2027

QUICK LINKS