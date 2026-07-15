Hamstech Launches MBA Programmes to Shape the Next Generation of Fashion and Interior Design Leaders

The new MBA programmes blend creativity, business, technology, and industry exposure to prepare students for leadership roles in the evolving design landscape.

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 14: Hamstech College of Creative Education has announced the launch of its MBA in Fashion Business Management and Interior Business Management programmes. These two-year postgraduate programmes are designed to equip aspiring creative professionals with the strategic, managerial, and entrepreneurial skills required to succeed in today’s dynamic design industries.

With over 30 years of excellence in creative education, Hamstech has trained more than 38,000 students and built strong industry partnerships that have enabled graduates to pursue careers with leading fashion houses, luxury brands, retail companies, e-commerce platforms, multinational corporations, and design firms in India and internationally. The institution has also empowered over 8,000 entrepreneurs who have successfully launched boutiques, design studios, labels, digital brands, and creative ventures.

The newly launched programmes have been designed to address the growing demand for professionals who can successfully bridge creativity and business in the fashion and interior design industries. Combining design management, business strategy, technology, and innovation, the programmes prepare students for leadership careers across luxury brands, retail organisations, e-commerce platforms, multinational companies, design consultancies, and entrepreneurial ventures.

The MBA in Fashion Business Management offers advanced learning in fashion business, brand management, retail management, luxury branding, fashion marketing, consumer behaviour, sustainability, and entrepreneurship. Through a blend of strategic business education and creative innovation, students gain the skills required to build, manage, and scale successful fashion ventures and brands.

The MBA in Interior Business Management offers a comprehensive curriculum covering interior design management, space planning, project execution, design strategy, sustainable design, client relationship management, and entrepreneurship. The programme enables students to develop both creative and managerial competencies while preparing them for leadership roles within the rapidly growing interior design sector.

Students enrolled in these programmes will benefit from Hamstech’s industry-focused learning ecosystem, featuring an AI-integrated curriculum, mentorship from industry leaders, live projects, internships, global industry exposure, and entrepreneurship support through Hamstech Launchpad. They will also become part of Hamstech’s thriving community of 38,000+ alumni and gain access to career opportunities with 400+ national and global recruiters. The programmes are designed to prepare students for leadership careers with global brands, multinational corporations, luxury businesses, and high-growth entrepreneurial ventures across the creative industries.

Speaking on the launch, Ms. Ajita Reddy, CEO of Hamstech, said, “The creative industries today require professionals who can think beyond design and understand business, technology, consumer behaviour, and innovation. Our new MBA programmes have been developed to empower aspiring designers and creative professionals with the leadership and entrepreneurial skills needed to succeed in a highly competitive global landscape. Through these programmes, we aim to nurture future industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers.”

The launch marks another significant milestone in Hamstech’s mission to bridge the gap between creative education and industry requirements. By integrating design expertise with management education, the institution aims to develop professionals who can lead brands, manage businesses, drive innovation, and contribute meaningfully to the growth of India’s creative economy.

Admissions for the MBA in Fashion Business Management and Interior Business Management programmes are now open.



For Admissions & Enquiries,

Call: 9581818877

Visit: https://www.hamstech.com/

About Hamstech

With a legacy spanning over 30 years, Hamstech has trained more than 38,000 students, placed 27,000+ students with over 400 global and national brands, and empowered 8,000+ entrepreneurs across creative fields. Guided by celebrity mentors and expert faculty, Hamstech continues to redefine creative education with industry-aligned training, hands-on learning, and real-world exposure.

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