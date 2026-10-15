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Home > BL News > Harshil Desai: From a Teenage Photographer in Surat to Building a Global Advertising Venture

Harshil Desai: From a Teenage Photographer in Surat to Building a Global Advertising Venture

Harshil Desai: From a Teenage Photographer in Surat to Building a Global Advertising Venture

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-15 12:17 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: At just 17, Harshil Desai took on his first professional photography assignment, marking the beginning of a career that would eventually extend beyond photography into advertising and entrepreneurship.

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What started as a teenager’s fascination with light and composition in Surat grew into Harshil Desai Studio, one of Gujarat’s versatile photography practices. Over the next decade, his portfolio expanded across jewellery, fashion, FMCG, hospitality, real estate, architecture, food, textile, industrial and automotive brands.

Along the way, Desai photographed Bollywood personalities including Akshay Kumar, Sunny Leone and Preity Zinta, building a portfolio of celebrity and entertainment photography. He also worked on wedding and pre-wedding projects alongside campaigns for beverage, jewellery and real estate clients across South Gujarat.

From Early Assignments to Creative Independence

Harshil Desai initially funded his photography career through small assignments, using his earnings to invest in cameras, lenses and lighting equipment that enabled him to take on larger projects.

His early exposure to the creative industry also came from home. His father, Rajesh Desai, is the owner and Managing Director of Harmony Multimedia, a full-service advertising agency based in Surat, while his mother, Amishi Desai, is an accomplished dancer.

Growing up around an advertising agency gave Harshil an early understanding of brand storytelling, creative execution and the business behind communication, long before he pursued formal education in the field.

Harshil Desai: From a Teenage Photographer in Surat to Building a Global Advertising Venture

Taking Creativity Beyond Borders

Seeking international exposure and a deeper understanding of the creative industry, Desai moved to the United States, where he enrolled at the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) in Atlanta.

He completed a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Photography, followed by a Master of Fine Arts in Advertising, expanding his creative expertise beyond photography into advertising strategy.

His academic and creative journey brought industry recognition, including a Silver ADDY Award for a Verizon campaign and an IDA Design Award. His work also received recognition through the Red Dot and Young Ones Awards, alongside a SCAD Academic Honors Scholarship and an earlier First Place for Photo Illustration at the CSPA Gold Circle Digital Awards.

In 2023, Desai served as Ideation Lead and Presentation Manager on a Deloitte x SCADpro collaboration, developing advertising concepts aimed at improving public transportation in Los Angeles. He also directed a stop-motion television commercial for the project.

These experiences helped him develop a broader understanding of advertising, moving from creating individual visual assets to planning and executing integrated campaigns.

Harmony LLC: Bringing Advertising onto the Road

Desai applied his experience in photography, advertising and creative strategy to entrepreneurship.

In Atlanta, he founded Harmony LLC, a digital out-of-home advertising venture built around a fleet of LED-equipped trucks.

Unlike conventional roadside billboards, the company’s mobile advertising model allows brands to reach audiences across different locations through moving digital displays.

Supported by GPS tracking and real-time route analytics, the system enables campaigns to be planned, adjusted and monitored according to routes and audience locations.

Harmony LLC has already executed advertising campaigns for political, retail, corporate and FMCG clients across Atlanta.

The venture also draws on Desai’s creative background, with advertising content developed in-house rather than relying entirely on pre-existing templates.

For Desai, the business represents an opportunity to bring together creative storytelling, technology and advertising strategy in a format designed for today’s evolving media landscape.

Harshil Desai: From a Teenage Photographer in Surat to Building a Global Advertising Venture

Exploring New Opportunities in Advertising

The timing of Harmony LLC’s expansion comes as political advertising continues to attract significant investment in the United States.

Industry projections estimate that political advertising expenditure during the 2026 U.S. midterm election cycle could reach approximately $10 billion to $11.6 billion, with Atlanta expected to remain an important advertising market.

Mobile, GPS-tracked digital out-of-home advertising presents an alternative to fixed billboards, particularly for campaigns that require flexibility, location-based targeting and quick execution.

Harmony LLC is positioning itself to explore these opportunities while continuing to serve clients across retail, FMCG and corporate advertising.

Connecting Creativity Across Continents

Harshil does not view Harmony LLC as an isolated venture, but as part of a broader ambition to connect creative expertise across international markets.

Harmony Multimedia, the family’s established advertising agency in Surat, is exploring opportunities to incorporate new ideas, tools and technology-led advertising formats inspired by developments in the United States.

This evolving connection between Harmony’s operations in India and the United States brings together the experience of an established advertising business and the perspective of a new generation exploring emerging media formats.

Looking ahead, Desai is also considering opportunities in Dubai and Europe, while preparing to explore film production as a natural extension of his experience across photography, advertising and visual storytelling.

Harshil Desai: From a Teenage Photographer in Surat to Building a Global Advertising Venture

A Journey of Creativity and Entrepreneurship

From taking his first photography assignment as a teenager in Surat to building a technology-driven advertising venture in the United States, Harshil Desai’s career reflects a willingness to explore opportunities beyond his original field.

His journey has brought together commercial photography, international education, advertising strategy and entrepreneurship, while maintaining a connection with the creative business in which he grew up.

As he continues to develop Harmony LLC and explore new markets, Desai is working towards a larger vision of connecting creativity, technology and advertising across borders.

For Harshil Desai, the camera was where the journey began. The possibilities ahead extend far beyond the frame.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Harshil Desai: From a Teenage Photographer in Surat to Building a Global Advertising Venture
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Harshil Desai: From a Teenage Photographer in Surat to Building a Global Advertising Venture

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Harshil Desai: From a Teenage Photographer in Surat to Building a Global Advertising Venture
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